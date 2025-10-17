A Nigerian man has weighed in on the heated exchange between businessman, Blord, and VeryDarkMan

The two are locked in an internet fight over the price of the remodelled iPhone 17 XR, and they are taking jibes at each other

Meanwhile, a man has shared his take on the matter, pointing out where the billionaire businessman may have gone wrong

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the fight between VeryDarkMan and Billionaire businessman, Blord.

The two personalities have been locked in bitter exchanges over the price of the remodelled iPhone 17 XR.

While Blord says the phone costs N450k, VeryDarkMan, on the other hand, insists it is cheaper at N280k.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who analysed the situation on TikTok said the two personalities are just playing internet games.

The man, Eze Chinonso also shared where he thinks Blord got it wrong when he was marketing the phones he imported.

"It's a perfect reminder that in business, perception is louder than truth. VDM says the iPhone 17 Pro which is actually an XR that Blord advertised for N450k is only worth around N280k. Now, everybody is shouting that Blord is exploiting people while VDM is casting updates. It is not wrong for Blord to sell at N450k. Where Blord may have got it wrong wasn't the price itself but the perception of value. If he had said that his own comes with a power bank, it is 24 hour delivery, and you get a full refund if anything goes wrong with the product. That offer would have been bulletproof."

The man said VDM did not cast any updates as claimed on social media.

"He didn't cast any updates. He just dropped the info raw, not sweet talk. He didn't say Blord was exploiting. He just left the room for people to assume. Maybe Blord's own source was genuinely expensive; we don't know, we can't tell. But did VDM do anything wrong? No! He just played the internet game better. VDM understood perception marketing, Blord forgot value justification."

@G O L D said:

"But why una Dey spoil country self ?? 450k for something way be 280k? Thst too much men if everybody is buying it 450k it spoiling the country let say the truth !!!"

@forexhunter said:

"You had a point here...A businessman against a philanthropist...wrong battle..Blord wasn't wise enough to handle things orderly because if VDM was also a businessman man he wouldn't want to crash down the price to that extent because he might also be at risk too."

VDM brings damaging evidence against Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman shared reported evidence he had against Blord.

The businessman was detained on charges of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and facilitating internet fraud, among others, against his firms.

Verydarkman, who earlier made claims about the viral arrest, shared a series of complaints from different people against the Bitcoin entrepreneur.

