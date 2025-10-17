Activist VeryDarkMan alleged that Blord’s fintech platform, Billpoint, secretly collects users’ BVN and NIN data for illegal purposes

The activist claims the app’s discount offers on airtime and data are a front for money laundering and social media manipulation

Blord, previously arrested for alleged crypto and terrorism financing, has yet to respond to the latest accusations

Nigerian activist and influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has once again aimed at crypto entrepreneur Linus Williams Ifejika, better known as Blord.

He accused him of running an elaborate online scam through his fintech platform, Billpoint.

Legit.ng recalled that Blord was arrested in 2024 for alleged cryptocurrency fraud and terrorism financing.

VDM alleges that Blord’s fintech platform, Billpoint, secretly collects users’ BVN and NIN data for illegal purposes. Photos: Blord/VDM.

Source: Instagram

Though he was later released, his brand has remained under public scrutiny.

However, in a video shared on his Instagram page on October 16, 2025, VDM alleged that the Billpoint app, which promises users cheap airtime and data, is being used to collect sensitive personal information such as BVN, NIN, and phone numbers.

He stated the information was being used for fraudulent and money-laundering activities.

VDM declared that many online celebrities flaunting wealth are living off shady deals and deceitful platforms.

He said:

“You see why I talk to most of them anyhow I like? I know what most of them do and how they keep up these appearances. It’s called showbiz. No pressure yourself oo, no be hard work bring most of them here. You will understand when you are privileged to information. This is why I always brag with integrity, and it p*sses them off.”

VDM’s latest video adds another layer to the long-running feud between him and Blord, which began when the businessman introduced a modified iPhone 17 Pro to Nigerians.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to VDM's video on Blord

Legit.ng earlier compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Raremee__

"At this point I think there’s an agreement between them to do a form of hinge radical publicity for themselves. Their traction would have skyrocketed by now. All na publicity fight or no fight."

@DolapoToyyib

"Omo many people still mumu ,so OPay and PalmPay want your data also for fraud including normal bank Abi you no go put your number when you want to buy airtime on those app , even OPay and PalmPay dey give discount if you buy airtime or data , they call it cashback . Shame on Ratel"

@LaughNLearnX:

"Once VDM has an issue with you, he takes everything personally. BLord should’ve ignored him and saved himself all this unnecessary drama."

@FranciscoBrainy:

"If you've been around the so called celebrities long enough you will know that all are only showing off online, hustling hard to be close to wealthy people and get benefits from them, some are scamming others and doing all sorts of things to make money. It's a dog eat dog industry. That's why you shouldn't let what they show off get to you at all."

VDM and Blord have been a go at each other over iPhone 17 Pro. Photos: VDM/Blord.

Source: Instagram

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested.

VDM boasted about having a hand in it. Both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services.

The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out. Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

Source: Legit.ng