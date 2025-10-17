Blord has revealed his next plan for his arch-enemy, Verydarkman, as their feud intensifies on social media

In a post on X, he inquired about billboards in Abuja while telling fans not to ask him questions about how he plans to use them

Fans reacted to the post, sharing their thoughts on the new level the businessman and VDM are taking their fight

Cryptocurrency businessman Linus Williams, better known as Blord, has revealed his next move against his arch-enemy, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman.



The two have been at each other’s throats for several days, exchanging insults online over the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Blord set to take another action against VDM. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@blord

Source: Instagram

The activist has also been accusing Blord of allegedly defrauding people.

Blord even lost his Instagram account after sharing VDM's personal videos on his Instagram story.

After VDM mocked Blord's misfortunes, Blord tweeted that he was planning another action against him. In the tweet, he inquired about a billboard in Abuja, stating that it would be used against VDM.

Blord speaks about VDM's mother in his next move



In the tweet, the businessman told his fans not to ask him what he would use the billboard for in Abuja. However, he hinted at his plan, saying, "His mama must see am," accompanied by a smiling emoji.

Fans warn Blord over his plan for VDM. Photo credit@blord

Source: Instagram

Fans decode Blord's message



Fans of the businessman reacted, speculating that he was referring to VDM, given their ongoing feud. They expressed excitement over Blord’s upcoming move, with some saying that VDM had been acting as if no one could challenge him.



However, a few people expressed concern about Blord's plan. Although they weren’t supporting the TikToker, they believed Blord’s actions might ruin his business and everything he had worked hard for over the years.

They advised Blord to reconsider his plan and watch from the sidelines instead.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Blord's plan

Fans and followers of the two warring parties were divided over the Blord's plan. They shared their two cents to the two in the comment section of the post. Here are a few comments below:

@teslim16 reacted:

"Make uno stop for billboard oo..open TV station, who u con dey tell u need bill board u get the con next now u can build ur own all over the 36 states u are making him more popular."



@mojisola.racheal commented:

"If u think u get werey some people na osinwin."

@bisgoldstore wrote:

"I love Blord aura 4Aura."

@zeephatu shared:

"Na were your craze end some people own start from."

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it. The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services. The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out.

Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

Source: Legit.ng