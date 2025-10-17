A man from China has shared information about VeryDarkMan as he and the activist paid a visit to a factory

In a video he posted on Instagram, the man was seen as he and the activist walked into the factory

He said time would tell the truth about what VDM is doing in China, insisting that he did not collect money for ads from anyone

A Chinese man who sells clothes said he did not collect money from anyone to showcase products in China.

The man often seen with VeryDarkMan also defended the activist against those who said he was paid to advertise some products from the industrialised country.

The Chinese man said they are not pushing any clothing product as accused. Photo credit: Instagram/Ross Boss and VDM.

VeryDarkMan has been visiting China and, in recent days, has been exchanging words with businessman Blord over the remodelled iPhone XR.

According to China Ross Boss, who sells clothes and e-bikes, his mission is to cut down product distribution costs.

In a post he made on Instagram, Ross showed when he and VDM visited a factory in China.

His words:

"Setting the record straight. Ross teamed up with VDM to visit our trusted partner factories, but some critics are stirring the pot! They claim VDM was paid for ads and that Ross doesn’t even have factories—just a guy with some influence."

Man from China defends VDM

He said he would keep pushing for transparency and value, noting that he is not using VDM to push second-hand clothes.

He said:

"Here’s the truth, straight from the heart. Ross isn’t using VDM to push second-hand clothes. Zero* ad fees were taken from anyone. Our mission? Simply to showcase Ross’s reliable partner suppliers, cut down product distribution costs, and bring *real benefits* to the people. Time will tell the truth! Let’s keep it real and keep pushing for transparency and value."

The man from China defended VDM. Photo credit: Instagram/Ross Boss.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of China Ross and VDM

@itz_abumela said:

"You no need talk too much. We trust VDM."

@sir_bfaze said:

"Keep the good job man, we got ur back, and we trust VDM."

@nellxyirene said:

"Don't worry about the explanations sir, we too believe our presido die."

@c.c.0.0.1 said:

"To read Russ Captain, headache dey catch me after first line."

@drshinemoxtra said:

"Presido which kind Akpoola you wear so?"

@garujoseph said:

"The way @china_ross_boss they feel with VDM is mad oh even in china 🇨🇳 him dey rais shoulder up because VDM is by his side."

@lily.edw said:

"You are in a safe hands VDM can never disappoint you."

@drewbillion said:

"God bless you and VDM Mr Ross. People will always talk. That's how you know you're making influence. Stay on the good path Mr Ross. Posterity will be kind to you & kin."

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it.

Both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services.

The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out. Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

