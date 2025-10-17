A Nigerian man has weighed in on the ongoing online feud between VeryDarkMan and Blord by sending an urgent message to Apple, calling called out their actions of converting iPhone XRs into iPhone 17 models

According to a post on his social media page @therealchuno via X, the man argued that the behavior of both VeryDarkMan and Blord does not amount to a legitimate business

He questioned whether anyone would tolerate someone tampering with their own business and stressed the urgency for Apple to act fast

A Nigerian man has sent a message to Apple, the producer of iPhones, amid the online war between VeryDarkMan and Blord.

Both individuals, VeryDarkMan and Blord, had become a topic of discussion on social media after VeryDarkMan made a statement that was a direct jab at Blord.

Nigerian calls on Apple to act against VeryDarkMan and Blord. For illustration purposes. Photo source: Twitter/therealchuno, Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Twitter

Man alerts Apple over VeryDarkMan and Blord

It is being rumored that VeryDarkMan accused Blord of extorting people by selling rebranded iPhones at high prices.

VeryDarkMan, however, maintained that the amount he charges for his own phones is cheaper, while lashing out at Blord for the high price of the iPhones he sells.

Amid the back and forth, a Nigerian man has weighed in on the drama by sending a message to Apple regarding the behavior of VeryDarkMan.

According to a post he made on his page @therealchuno via the popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the individual explained what Blord and VeryDarkMan have done to the iPhone.

He mentioned that the actions of both individuals are worth arrest and claimed that they are deceiving the public with the phones.

He wrote:

"Apple needs to start arresting those converting iPhone XR to iPhone 17 Pro Max and deceiving the public into buying it."

He went on to add that the individuals are guilty of attempting to sell the phones, which is not business but something else entirely.

He asked Apple to step into the matter to protect its reputation.

Nigerian reports fake iPhone business to Apple. For illustration purposes. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

He also posed a question to the public, asking if people would be happy if someone did this to their business, and urged Apple to act fast.

He added:

"Turning an iPhone XR into a fake iPhone 17 Pro Max and selling it? That’s not hustle, that’s a crime. Apple needs to step in fr. What’s Blord thinking? If someone started messing with his brand/business, would he be cool with it? Why all this BS?"

Reactions as man alerts Apple

Mma shared:

"But this one no get dynamic Abi nah me no see am. people you may know. All of us go live this fake life this year oo."

Luxury by bimbim wrote:

"So my Xr fit enter water???but I no go use my own do testing."

Mila - Daniel noted:

"My iPhone 12promax very small rain wey beat me it couldn’t charge it said liquid detected na inside rice e sleep."

Blck_barbiee shared:

"Until I see dz unna refurbish own way get Dynamic Island before I believe."

Ruth Anthony said:

"I wish this will continue cuz oyibo Dey use our head well well if to say this 17 sell well now ,Dey go make 18 19 20 abeg we don tire for una iPhones upgrades ooo."

Lady breaks silence on iphone 17 online drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady has spoken out on the ongoing online feud between VeryDarkMan and businessman Blord over the sale of a remodeled iPhone 17. She criticized VeryDarkMan’s actions, saying they were unfair, and suggested that many people remain silent on the matter due to favouritism.

The dispute escalated after VDM accused Blord of selling a fake phone, while Blord retaliated by posting private photos of VDM online. Her post sparked reactions from social media users, with many weighing in on the drama and sharing their opinions on both sides of the argument.

Source: Legit.ng