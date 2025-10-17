A Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok speaking about VeryDarkMan and the possibility of him getting into trouble

In the viral video, he addressed VDM's ongoing 'beef' with Blord and expressed fears about VDM getting arrested

Mixed reactions trailed his video on the TikTok app as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man has disclosed the potential legal troubles that could befall popular personality Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan.

According to him, VeryDarkMan's ongoing feud with Blord had escalated to a point where it could be considered a breach of Chinese law.

Man says VeryDarkMan could get arrested in China over private videos. Photo credit: @adamslinkmedia, VeryDarkMan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man speaks about VDM's beef with Blord

Identified by the handle @adamslinkmedia on TikTok, the man claimed that Very Dark Man's actions might attract legal repercussions.

The controversy began when Blord shared private videos of VeryDarkMan on his Instagram stories, which led to VeryDarkMan retaliating by sending recent private videos to Blord while in China.

Reacting to this, the man explained that VeryDarkMan's decision to send the videos himself was the problematic act, as he claimed it constituted an offence in China.

This, he warned, could lead to VeryDarkMan's arrest if anyone in China decided to pursue the matter.

In his words:

"Because of beef with Blord, Very Dark Man has unknowningly broken China's law. Because of beef, okay? I'm going to explain that is the purpose of this video, and I want you guys to have an open mind and also share your suggestions as well. Firstly, like this video, comment, and then share it with your friends.

"Unknowningly, Very Dark Man has broken China's law that may get him arrested if anybody in China decides to take the matter up. Yes, okay. Wetin Very Dark Man do? So, una know say he got beef with Blord, and the beef came take another dimension to the point that Blord dey share his private videos on his Instagram stories. Dey share am online. They even pay people to send am the video.

Man claims VeryDarkMan has gone against a law in China. Photo credit: @adamslinkmedia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"So, because of that one, the matter systematically pain Very Dark Man, and Very Dark Man no send. At the same time, so Very Dark Man come talk say, "Okay, since you they look for my video, I go by myself send am to you, the recent ones." So, while in China, while Very Dark Man they China still in China, Very Dark Man go take video of himself send to Blord."

Reactions as man warns VDM, predicts arrest

TikTok users shared their various opinions in the comments section.

@user Emmanuel said:

"VDM is not wrong because B lord took the picture inderectly so VDM can defend himself oka."

@Queenhelen said:

"They won’t tell him the truth."

@Bills reacted:

"Evidence no Dey."

@The Red Clay Strays said:

"Account we them don block."

@IBILLION Nation added:

"VDM knows how to deal with this cases."

Source: Legit.ng