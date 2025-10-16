A pastor who went to Rev Uma Ukpai’s house for a condolence visit shared what he observed about the family

A Nigerian pastor, Uche Ume, who went to Rev. Uma Ukpai’s house for a condolence visit, shared what he noticed about the late preacher’s wife and children.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Man shares visit to Uma Ukpai’s house

In a Facebook page, Uche Ume shared how he visited the home of Uma Ukpai after the late preacher’s death.

His Facebook post read:

“I went with my wife and some of my people to see Mummy Dr. UMA UKPAI and the family yesterday and today. We also worshipped with Daddy Uma’s fellowship yesterday. We were also joined by Daddy Rev. PK. Emeaba.

“I personally went with a heavy heart, but seeing Mummy, the children, and members of the ministry strongly encouraged me, and I joined them in glorifying God for the gift of Daddy Uma.

“I never saw Abraham or David in this life — I will see them in heaven — but I’m happy that I saw Daddy Uma Ukpai and related with him as a son. I will still see him on that glorious day when the saints shall gather from all walks of life. Glory!

“Continue to rest my father, your boy Uche Ume will remain loyal to your house to Jesus comes.”

Reactions trail pastor’s visit to Ukpai’s home

Pino Pino Darlington Igwe said:

"Nawao, so Daddy Uma has gone to be with the Lord. His own better oo."

Bigland Barnabas said:

"Fading away like the stars of the morning, Losing their light in the glorious sun-- Thus would we pass from the earth and its toiling, Only remembered by what we have done."

Mishael Nnanna Kalu said:

"Thanks alot Papa Uche Ume, indeed you take extra step to honour Fathers of Faith!! Kaar Sir."

Princess Ukpai Kalu said:

"Kai.... Sleep in Glory Mpa, God bless you Papa."

Kalu Favour Uche said:

"We have missed a great father, may God help us to meet together to path no more."

