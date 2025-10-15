A man who knew Rev. Uma Ukpai since 1992 shared his experiences with the late preacher through the years

A Nigerian man, Anietie Usen, shared the warning the late preacher gave him before his death.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

A man shares his close experiences with Rev. Uma Ukpai after they met in 1992. Photo: Anietie Usen

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Man shares experience he had with Uma Ukpai

On his Facebook page, Anietie Usen shared how he met Rev Dr Umah Ukpai in 1992.

His post read:

REV DR UMA UKPAI: HE WAS ALWAYS THERE FOR ME

The Altar Call I answered many many years ago was made by Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. It was at the embryo of his Wednesdays Fellowship in his residence at Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo. That was in 1992, the genesis of my intentional walk with God. Am so happy today because It was also the initiation of my eternal covenant with God which can never be broken.

Speaking about the warning the man of God gave him years ago, the man added:

“I remember driving all the way from Lagos to Asaga, on Christmas eve 1999, with my entire nuclear family, just to share some precious moments with you and your family. It was also partly for me to show off with my new Pajero Mitsubishi jeep and testify how God through your prayers, had turned my mourning into dancing. As a lover of good cars yourself, your joy for me overflowed with more prayers for better years ahead. And it came to pass!

“I remember also that my son, Bobby Usen was born on your birthday. Maybe that was not a coincidence, but God(incident) as you had prayed more than anyone else for my next child to be a boy. And when God answered that prayer, you celebrated so much with us and warned me not to pamper the boy, being the only boy among three girls. And I obeyed.

“My family and I are very grateful to you and will remain very very proud of you till eternity. The fact is that you did not only open my eyes to see Jesus, but stood by me until I could stand firm in Him. That's worth more than money can buy, Daddy.”

See the full post below:

Reactions trail man's tribute to Ukpai

Aniekan Ekere said:

"I responded to an altar call by him in 1974. Huge gap left. He will be sorely missed. Travel in The Light sir."

Edet Okim said:

"What a wonderful evangelist call to glory, rest! rest!! in peace."

Bassey Udo said:

"He led me to Christ in 1974 in a crusade organized by students of the College of Technology. A bright and shining light. Man of God, enter into your rest."

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai dies on October 6, 2025, at 80. Photo: Dr Uma Ukpai

