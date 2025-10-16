A Nigerian lawyer took to social media to mourn the death of a popular evangelist, sharing how he had promised to attend his grandmother’s burial in November but passed away before fulfilling it

A Nigerian lawyer has taken to social media to lament, sharing the one promise Rev. Uma Ukpai made to his family but could no longer fulfill, as the man of God has passed away.

He made the revelation on his page just days after the death of the popular evangelist was announced.

Lawyer heartbroken as evangelist passes away

Recall that the evangelist was reported dead earlier this week, and since the hour of his passing, many individuals including notable state governors and the President of Nigeria, have all mourned his death.

Many individuals who had personal experiences with the man of God have also spoken out and shared statements since his passing.

While the nation continues to mourn, a Nigerian man took to his social media page to share his own story.

According to the individual, who identified himself as a lawyer with the handle @OluwaseunEsq on the popular platform X (formerly Twitter), the late evangelist, Rev. Uma Ukpai, had made a promise to his family that he would attend an important occasion.

The young lawyer claimed that Uma Ukpai had promised to be present at the burial of his grandmother, an event scheduled to take place in November.

Despite the impossibility of the man of God attending due to his passing, he spoke highly of Rev. Uma Ukpai and wished him a peaceful rest in heaven.

The young man wrote:

"Papa Uma Ukpai promised to be at our grandma's burial in Abia by November. He is gone even before the burial! RIP God’s General."

Many others have also spoken about and mourned the passing of the great man of God, Rev. Uma Ukpai, as they took to social media comment sections to share their grief.

Reactions as lawyer mourns late pastor

@Stevechampmusic said:

"Chai! May his soul rest in peace. I went to one of Rev. Uma Ukpai’s crusades back then, held at All saints cathedral church open field Onitsha. That was my first time to see a lame man walk right before my two eyes. It was like a movie to me because I hear those miracles in the Bible but have never seen it happen to anyone in real life. It went ahead to reinforce my curiosity about “the place of faith and the supernatural in birthing the miraculous amongst mortals”. It made me believe that what we see in the scriptures were never a feeble story. It’s real for those who stepped into that realm of existence. Those miracles as well as some I am currently seeing with pastor Jerry Eze’s platforms birthed one of my songs I am currently producing titled “it’s a reality. Men, supernatural existence is dam.n real, not just a mere story."

@okeoghene30 stressed:

"Rev. Uma Ukpai’s life was a testament to faith, courage, and the transformative power of God’s word. His messages of deliverance and hope touched countless lives, leaving a legacy that will endure far beyond his time on earth. May his family find peace and comfort in knowing that his influence continues through the lives he impacted and the light he brought into the world."

@4oty7even noted:

"A true servant of God has gone home. 🕊️Rev. Uma Ukpai’s impact will forever be remembered — his ministry touched countless lives and strengthened faith across generations. May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God comfort his family."

@Nwa_nnachi001 added:

"My late G.O, Daddy David Chinyere Unamba will occasionally tell about Rev. Uma Ukpai and how he's genuinely called by God. God has called them home, woe!!!! Unto this world because they don't understand what is coming for them."

@pstedwardoi stressed:

"He was a good soldier. He played his part. May God grant him a safe journey back home."

@Future_uzo shared:

"A great preacher with an incredible legacy of commanding God's presence and power."

Lady who schooled with Rev. Ukpai’s daughter mourns him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who attended law school with the daughter of the late Rev. Uma Ukpai shared a touching tribute online. She revealed that they were both members of the law school fellowship choir and described his daughter as humble and kind-hearted.

The lady also prayed for the peaceful rest of the late evangelist, and her post quickly drew attention, with many people praising her message and sending prayers to the Ukpai family.

