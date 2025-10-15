A Nigerian man has shared an emotional post on the X app following the demise of the late preacher, Uma Ukpai

In his post, he acknowledged that the late preacher had a great impact on his life and was always a source of inspiration for him

Speaking further, he mentioned the 'last assignment' that he was given by the late preacher before he passed away

A Nigerian man paid tribute to the late preacher, Uma Ukpai, on X after his unfortunate passing.

He expressed his gratitude for the impact that the preacher's teachings had on his life and ministry.

Man speaks on 'last assignment' from Uma Ukpai

The man, known on X as @iamogu, shared an emotional post in which he acknowledged the late preacher for being a source of inspiration.

He stated that he was grateful for the influence and ministry of Rev Dr Uma Ukpai, who had made a great difference in his life.

Speaking further, he disclosed that he had received an assignment from the late preacher just before his passing.

The man also mentioned that the night fastings organised by the late preacher had an amazing effect on him.

He concluded his post by bidding the preacher farewell, using the term "Papa", while promising to carry on his legacy.

In his words:

"I am ever grateful for the impact and ministry of Rev Dr Umah Ukpai. He's a great inspiration to my life and ministry as well. Thank you, sir. The last assignment I took last month came from him. The night fastings had a great impact on my life. Rest well, Papa. We carry on!"

Nigerians pay tribute to late Uma Ukpai

Nigerians have been reacting to the death of the preacher.

Ndi 20 Pounds said:

"Papa Uma Ukpai preached for over 60 years without a scandal with women, politicians or the government. A rare, respectable man of God. A true ambassador of Heaven."

El-pato said:

"I was at uyo last week Friday for #Freshfire# crusade being on the 10th Friday this video was played on the 11th Saturday morning because papa Uma did not attend the crusade both apostle Michael Orokpo did not come I never knew dat daddy Uma Ukpai was gone already. I actually went there for impartation I have never seen Rev Uma."

Narsam said:

"Very powerful and inspiring message. May the Almighty God avail himself to me through this message in the Mighty Name of Jesus."

@adannayaofficial reacted:

"Amen. I shall become a blessing to my generation, one that will bring God's Power to many. So I pray. I the Name of JESUS AMEN."

Crystal added:

"This is Isaac praying for his son Jacob before departing. am a partaker of this prayer and blessings in Jesus's mighty name. Thank you God for your servant."

Son of the most high reacted:

"Ameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeen am blessed to hear these prayers from a great granddaughter of faith may his soul rest in peace."

Lady recounts experience with Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared an emotional post on Facebook following the demise of popular preacher Uma Ukpai.

In her post, she recounted how she insisted on paying for the preacher's food and that of his wife after bumping into them at a hotel.

