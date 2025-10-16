Rev Uma Ukpai recalls a day he lost 4 people, 3 jeeps, and 8 printing machines, saying it was one of the hardest moments of his life but his faith kept him going

He opens up about losing his father when he was just 10 years old, explaining how the pain of that loss and the challenges he faced growing up shaped him into the person he became

Despite facing so many losses and difficulties, the late pastor shares how he trusted God through it all and stayed determined to keep moving forward with hope and faith

Late Rev. Uma Ukpai's old video, where he spoke about losing 4 people in a day and 3 jeeps, and also 8 printing machines, has surfaced online days after his death.

In the said clip, he made a lot of statements as he also spoke about the death of his father and how his mother was poisoned.

Late Uma Ukpai recalls losing 4 people

The late pastor spoke about his life troubles as he explained that he had lost a lot of things in the past, but he is still standing strong as God has blessed him.

He spoke about the death of his father, mentioning that his father died when he was 10 years old, and a man killed his father, and the same man who killed his father poisoned his mother.

According to a post made available by a user, @theechoesfromzion via a popular social media platform, TikTok, Uma Ukpai is seen in the said video speaking about his life experiences.

Speaking about a tragedy that happened to him in a single day, he said:

"I lost 4 people in one day, the same day 3 jeeps, the same day I lost 8 printing machines."

He made several other statements in the said clip as he speaks about life challenges and lessons for people to learn from.

The late pastor (Uma Ukpai) explained what happened to his father when he was just 10 years of age, and also spoke about his mother.

His statement:

"My father was killed when I was 10 years, the man who killed my father poisoned my mother."

He made several other statements in the video as he advised the congregation, and as the video made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Uma Ukpai recalls tragic day

$@ñ¢ħ£ž wrote:

"Omenukor river I always pass there and all I can always think about was the incident that happened to pastor Uma Ukpai."

His Holiness St Bestman stressed:

"You see the difference between Uma Ukpai and Adeboye. Evidence were provided, unlike the man who drank tea with God and stopped winter in US."

Youngdave added:

"Na who no sabi Uma Ukpai well go doubt what he is saying."

Amanda shared:

"Rest well sir, this my first time coming across your video."

Ajiri Praise noted:

"i retrieve what ever have been taken from me AMEN in JESUS."

Christo stressed:

"Dr Umah And Bishop Idahosa of the blessed memory these two dangerous preachers that understood God differently and God is proud of them."

NNEOMACHUKWU wrote:

"I was small then 1 of my aunties went for the crusade she had an accident too."

Mathew Glory Olafe wears said:

"And Am just getting to know him.rest on."

UGO CHU KWU noted:

"Apart from Arch Bishop Benson Idaosa, no Man of is stronger than Rev Dr Uma Ukpai in Nigeria."

chizi xoxo 001 noted:

"God of uma ukpai please help me today is first of September i don't want to suffer did month."

Bae Ghi shared:

"This is so painful…I Dey feel pains as em dey talk…God please don’t test me with pains."

King Filz stressed:

"The greatest Evangelist of all Time. The man who refused to die."

ONYEKACHI noted:

"70% of people wey Dey here no believe Watin em Dey talk, Abi I Dey lie."

Blessing added:

"Heaven has gained a great soul. Rest well Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai

Jesus baby stressed:

"it's pains me that I didn't know u before now ontil death."

Michael Angelo said:

"Men who are ready to die shall leave these words stock to my heart."

Ms_Solution noted:

"We become great by the problems we solve."

ekwebz_. said:

"A barren mango tree cannot attract any stone or stick from a school boy going to school."

Source: Legit.ng