A Nigerian man who used to be a personal photographer for the late Revered Uma Ukpai has deeply mourned his death

The man shared one of the photos he took of the evangelist and said he is deeply honoured to have worked for him

According to the photographer identified as Murphy Ogbe, Uma Ukpai was so great that he was a god amongst men

A Nigerian man has shared his encounter with the late Evangelist Uma Ukpai, who died at the age of 80.

The man took to Facebook to mourn the passing of the evangelist, noting that he had fond memories of him.

According to Murphy Ogbe, he used to work for Uma Ukpai as a personal photographer who captured significant moments of the evangelist's life.

His words:

"One of the greatest honours in my entire career as a photographer and brand consultant was to capture the essence of a god amongst men in a photograph. These past days have been hard to embrace the sheer idea of our Daddy Uma Ukpai leaving us. As much as I know I should feel gratitude for the faith he lived out boldly, but, it’s been difficult. The thoughts of wishing I was around in his final years to tell more stories of our father in the ways I dreamt of doing are weighing on me. My thoughts are with Mummy and my siblings, Pastor Joe, and Victory Cathedral family."

Murphy shared one of the striking photos he took of the evangelist and said he remembered clearly the day he took the photo.

Murphy said:

"As I reminisce on the day this particular photograph was taken, words are not brave enough to attempt to offload my emotions into understandable sentences. It was an honor to serve when and where I could. Kings don't die, they multiply... we will carry on the Good News and the expression of God's power, and share it on from where you left off, in our industries."

Nigerians react to the death of Reverend Uma Ukpai

Edu Okpokam Oriaifo said:

"We thanks to God for the grace to serve faithfully and fearlessly. God night, God 's general though I never say under your ministration."

Patrick Ekok Ogbe said:

"May his soul continue to rest with our Creator till we meet to part no more."

Mbasekei Ayomobi said:

"One of the best portraits I’ve seen of him."

Mrcj Okpara Kpgn said:

"Legends in the Lord don't die, but taken to yonder place. Him and the wife knew it was time."

Queen Esther Chinwe said:

"I can only imagine the parade that went on in heaven the day he returned home to his master. For a six decade his total life was lived preaching the gospel , even when his physical strength got weak, Baba was seating and preaching the gospel. Peacefully resting God’s general."

Adeboye shares how Uma Ukpai inspired him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG had disclosed that Rev. Uma Ukpai, a renowned gospel evangelist, was his source of inspiration when he lost his son.

Adeboye recalled that he spoke with his son on a Sunday night before he was told that he died on Tuesday and he was to preach on Friday.

The RCCG GO said he was to be down with the incident, but he recalled that Ukpai lost two children and he was still serving God strongly.

