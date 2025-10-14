A Nigerian man who has known Rev. Uma Ukpai since secondary school shared how the late pastor’s ministry touched so many lives and inspired

He talked about how huge Uma Ukpai’s crusades were, with crowds filling every venue, and admired how he stayed dedicated

He also shared lesser-known facts about Uma Ukpai, like his work helping people through hospitals and schools, and the songs and teachings that still inspire people today

A Nigerian man who has known Rev. Uma Ukpai since his secondary school days has shared one fact many people don’t know about the late preacher.

This was contained in a lengthy post he made available on his page via a popular social media platform.

He mentioned that it’s been a long time since he first heard of the notable evangelist, dating back to his secondary school days

Nigerian man shares 1 fact about popular preacher. Photo source: Facebook/Chima Ndee

Source: Facebook

Man reveals 1 fact about Rev. Uma Ukpai

He went on to add that Rev. Uma Ukpai was a big name then and has continued to be one, as people would always fill any venue he chose for crusades.

According to the individual, whose name is Chima Ndee on Facebook, Rev. Uma Ukpai was a man whose name always drew large crowds to stadiums and other locations whenever he held a crusade.

He said he had been hearing of the preacher since his secondary school days.

His statement:

“I started hearing about Rev. Uma Ukpai right from my junior secondary school days. The name was continuously mentioned as one of the big names used by God to win many lost souls.”

He also spoke about his experiences during holidays and how people always turned out in large numbers for the pastor, something that amazed him.

“Anytime I came back to Aba during our holidays, and it happened that Rev. Uma Ukpai was to organize a crusade, the venue would be filled to capacity with worshippers from different Christian denominations attending.”

“I was told many tales of his miraculous evangelical ministry and how God used him to win many souls in the southeast, Nigeria, and Africa at large.”

Man shares fact about late evangelist. Photo source: Facebook/Chima Ndee

Source: Twitter

He went on to add that he also felt the pastor’s presence during one of his visits to Akwa Ibom, and this shaped his personal experience.

“When I was in Akwa Ibom State, I used to listen to his teachings. They made me draw closer to God and reaffirmed my Christian faith.”

He then revealed a fact about the late pastor which, according to him, many people do not know.

“One fact about Rev. Uma Ukpai I admire so much was his consistency in maintaining his evangelical ministry. Many people still don’t know that Rev. Uma Ukpai had no church of his own all through his lifetime. He was a member of the Assemblies of God Church, through which he ran a non-denominational ministry. This is a clear testament to the fact that one must not own a church to be a true or popular servant of God.”

“Again, Rev. Uma Ukpai never lived in mega cities like Lagos, Abuja, or Port Harcourt, unlike many other well-known men of God in Nigeria. He chose to live in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, from where he carried out his evangelism across Nigeria and beyond. A clear sign that God can manifest His power through anyone, no matter where they live.”

“Aside from preaching the Gospel, Rev. Uma Ukpai composed many Christian songs that were later sung by different gospel artists. I remember a song he sang in one of his crusades: ‘Onyenwem ana m ekele gi o, onum juru n’ekele."

“He was also a humanitarian trailblazer, having established two hospitals the Uma Ukpai Eye Center and the King of Kings Hospital, both providing free and subsidized healthcare for the poor.”

“Rev. Uma Ukpai also offered scholarships to hundreds of youths through his Uma Ukpai Polytechnic and School of Theology.”

“I can write many things about this God’s General if time permits me.”

“But having attained the age of 80 and touched many lives positively before passing on to be with the Lord, I can confidently say he lived a fulfilled life.”

“May God grant his soul eternal rest and give his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.”

His statement caught the attention of many individuals who took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man speaks about late pastor

Chris Wendy shared:

"May his soul find peace in the Lord. Amen."

Nmanchi Chidinma added:

"A glorious journey papa ukwu, Rest in peace."

Lawrita Ihechi noted:

"When did this happened. Chima are sure his late."

Maduka Favour wrote:

"You have said it all my brother. This is just the truth about him."

Nduka Cyprian said:

"Well said brother,Truelly is a powerful man of the most high."

Nigerian man recalls Uma Ukpai’s act in 2002

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported how a Nigerian man recounted a deeply personal story from 2002 involving the late Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. He revealed that the renowned evangelist, who mentored his father for over fifteen years, personally dedicated their family’s last born that year, a moment that became a cherished memory in their household.

He shared how growing up with stories of Uma Ukpai’s teachings on faith, family, and discipline shaped his values and made the pastor’s influence a guiding light across generations.

Source: Legit.ng