A Nigerian lady, Damian Favour, shared how Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai prophesied about her birth to her mother

She shared her mother’s touching testimony and how she was born after the late preacher’s prophecy

The lady’s powerful testimony caught people’s attention, as many took to the comments to mourn the late preacher

A lady, Damian Favour, shared how the late Rev. Uma Ukpai prophesied about her birth to her mother

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

A Nigerian lady shares how Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai prophesied about her birth. Photo: Damian Favour, Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

“I’m product of Uma Ukpai’s prophecy” - Lady

On her Facebook page, Damian Favour shared what her mother told her about Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai.

Her post read:

“I heard alot of beautiful stories about this great man of God. Personally, i loved the way he sings his Igbo worship songs while ministering and his tale of stories here and there amidst ministration.

“Just so you know, he was the man of God who prayed for my mom when she was going through her dark phase upon mourning the death of her newborns twice. He told my mom, God will comfort you and give you double for your loss.

“So it's not a surprise that my mom gave birth to two sets of twins after those horrible experiences. I am proudly a product of his prophecy. I am happy for the life he lived while here on earth. May your soul rest in peace sir. Rev Uma Ukpai.”

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai dies on October 6, 2025 at 80. Photo: Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail lady's testimony about Uma Ukpai

Silvernus Nlemonwu said:

"May your soul rest in peace in the bosom of the Lord, I salute you papa."

Makuachukwu Ugolo said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Sandra Nnoli said:

"May your soul rest in peace, Sir."

Oluchi Oluchi said:

"May your soul rest in perfect peace of God Amen."

Nmesoma Chidiebere said:

"He was indeed a great man of God."

Juliet Unachukwu said:

"Rest in peace Sir."

Another Nigerian lady shared her encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai 15 years ago and how it affected her in 2010.

She also mentioned why she thanked God after hearing of the preacher’s death, as she shared why it was a bit personal to her.

The lady also shared how she would continue to honour his ministry till his wife passes.

Pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor shared the profound revelation he had about Rev. Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced.

He mentioned where he saw the late preacher in his revelation and also opened up about their relationship before the preacher's death.

Many who saw the post mourned the preacher in the comments and reacted to the pastor's revelation.

Source: Legit.ng