Rev Dr Uma Ukpai: 5 Facts about Nigerian Preacher Who Recently Died at 80
- The Nigerian Christian community has been plunged into mourning following the demise of Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, founder and president of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), a non-denominational ministry based in Uyo
- Rev Umai passed on to glory on October 6 at 80, and the news was broken officially on his verified Facebook handle on October 13
- In this article, Legit.ng has highlighted five things you might not know about the respected international evangelist and Nigerian preacher
More details shortly...
1. Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai was born on January 7, 1945, at Asaga, Ohafia, in Abia State
2. Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai's father was killed in 1955
3. Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai said he met his wife in 1975, during the war, when they all had to return to their villages
4. Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai read journalism in the London School of Journalism for four years, then read theology in Florida
5. Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, in a recent interview, said an old man had instructed his mother not to allow him to cook, or be a houseboy and that God has a hand in his future.
Pastor Adeboye shares how Ukpai inspired him
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye had recounted how Rev Dr Uma Ukpai inspired him after the death of his son.
The Redeemed Church general overseer disclosed this while speaking at the International Worship Centre in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Friday, January 10, to celebrate Rev. Uma Ukpai's 80th birthday.
While reflecting on the experience, Pastor Adeboye noted that anyone who really wanted to serve God must be prepared for pleasant and unpleasant things in life. The cleric recalled that his son called him on a Sunday evening and said, ‘Daddy, the weekend programme was extremely successful. Glory be to God, thank you for your prayer support.’
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng