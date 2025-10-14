A man who said he was adopted into Rev Dr.Uma Ukpai’s family shared how he was adopted and his experience

A man who said he was adopted into late Rev. Uma Ukpai’s family opened up about how he was treated at their home.

He mentioned the plans he had had for the late preacher before hearing of his death.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Man shares encounter with Uma Ukpai

On his Facebook page, General Odey shared how he started his journey at Uma Ukpai School of Theology.

His post read:

“I remember January 2017 vividly. I had walked into my Pastor’s office then, Pastor Ezekiel Atang (of blessed memory) to share a recent encounter I had with the Lord.

“In that encounter, I saw myself teaching across cities, states, and nations… holding crusades, hosting meetings, and winning souls in great numbers. I was on fire! So I went to my pastor to seek his blessing to start immediately.

“After I had spoken passionately, Pastor Ezekiel listened quietly for a while, then said something that changed my life. He said, “Son, most times, an encounter is for an appointed time, not an immediate action. God shows you the future so you can prepare for it, not rush into it.”

“At that point, he smiled and told me that what I was describing wasn’t far from what Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai had been doing. He encouraged me to go to the Uma Ukpai School of Theology, to learn and draw from that grace.

“That was how my journey to Uma Ukpai School of Theology began. The day I arrived, Mama Philomena Uma Ukpai was so surprised to see me. We had met several times at events where I MC, and she exclaimed, “What are you doing here?”

“We both laughed, and that was how she adopted me into the Uma Ukpai family. Daddy Uma paid all my school fees all through the program, while Mummy fed me almost every day and would often say, “I want to encourage you, so you don’t backslide from this calling.”

“They loved me like a son. I would visit their home often, eat and even do takeaway, I can't forget the wisdom Daddy Uma gave me when I took my wife to him when we were planning our wedding. Those were some of the most defining moments of my life."

Sharing the plan he had for the late preacher, the man added:

“Then came my kidnapping. Fifty long days in captivity. Yet one thought never left my heart: “When I return, I must visit Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai with a heavy Seed” it's kept ringing in my head.

“I didn’t know why, but I felt God was saying something about the close of a season. When I was released, I visited Mama and shared my experience. She promised to arrange a meeting with Daddy soon.

“But before that could happen, the sad news came, Daddy Uma Ukpai had gone to be with the Lord.”

