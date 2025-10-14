A preacher shared the revelation he got about Rev Dr.Uma Ukpai’s death in 2024 while on a mission

What he said about the late evangelist caught people’s attention, as he mentioned where he was when the message came

The renowned evangelist, Rev Dr Uma Ukpai, died at the age of 80 on October 6, 2025, throwing Nigerians into mourning

A preacher spoke about how he got a revelation about Rev. Uma Ukpai’s death in April 2024.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Preacher Recalls “Spiritual Message” He Got About Rev. Umah Ukpai’s Death in 2024, Sparks Reactions

Source: Facebook

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Preacher shares spiritual message about Ukpai’s death

Known on Facebook as Transparency Michael, the preacher recalled how he foresaw Ukpai’s death during a sermon.

His post read:

“Reverend Uma Ukpai Has Left Earth. In April 2024 at Ohafia, during the burial of Mother-in-Israel Nkwo Iro Ndukwe, I was preaching and I had to relay a spiritual message I got about God’s General — Daddy Ukpai.

“I informed my audience and the Church in Ohafia , that a general in the Lord’s Army from Ohafia will soon be with Lord in Eternity. This October 2025, we just received news that Daddy Uma Ukpai has gone home.

“Papa served God meritoriously and has left us to continue the Kingdom assignment on Earth. His life spoke of his ministry and walk with God. Rest in the Lord, Super General sir, I salute you!”

Reactions trail man's revelation about Ukpai's death

Stella James Didei said:

"Only be remembered by what he has done. Please rest in the blossom of your Maker. Your legacy daddy lives on. He's a man I admire so much."

Chidinma Godswill said:

"Hmmmmm…..I listened to that message at Asaga Ohafia….the Lord has taken His own…May His soul rest in perfect peace."

Alwell Sammy said:

"May his soul rest in peace. I have not meet him in person but in dream that was around November last year. He told me in that dream to nill down he pray for me and said him and Pak Adebayo of redeem don't have much time again in the call that they will soon go home that there are many workers already. Although I tell people around me."

Uche Ogwo said:

"Yes, I covered the very event you told the spiritual message,...Rip Man of Valor."

Gabriel Aco Emezi said:

"May his heroic Spirit of faith be eternally reposed. The Lord's will prevails."

In a related story, a lady shared her encounter with the late Uma Ukpai and why she thanked God after his death.

Another pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor shared the profound revelation he had about Rev. Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced.

He mentioned where he saw the late preacher in his revelation and also opened up about their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng