A Nigerian widow has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok after visiting the graveside of her husband who recently died

In the emotional video, she lamented that the area was covered with so much grass and lamented over the pain of losing her husband

Messages of consolation and encouragement filled the comments section as netizens sympathised with the grieving lady

A Nigerian widow paid a emotional visit to her husband's graveside, where she lamented the pain of losing him.

The grieving lady shared a video on TikTok, showing the overgrown state of the burial ground.

Widow who visited her late husband's graveside laments as grass covers the grave.

Widow laments, says grass covered husband grave

In the video, shared by @pshairq on TikTok, she lamented about the state of the gravesite where her husband was buried, as it was fully covered in grass.

As she looked at his grave, she remembered the harsh words and treatment she allegedly received from people after her husband's demise.

However, she found solace in God, trusting that those who wronged her would be held accountable.

She further expressed her love for her late husband, and promised to keep standing strong for him, despite the challenges.

Widow shares what she witnessed after visiting her late husband's graveside.

In her words:

"Where they buried my husband. See grass. This life funny o. It is well. Today I stood where I once broke, where my world went silent and my heart lent pain. I came with tears, not anger, to return every insult, every lie, every wound back to the dust. My husband sleeps here, but his truth still lives. Those who mocked and shamed will answer to God. I walk away lighter, because I know love never dies. I came back today, not for anyone but for peace. The same ground that holds my husband’s body now holds the pain they threw at me. I’ve laid it all to rest the lies, the hurt, the rejection. Lord, take my tears and turn them into strength. Rest on, my love. I’m still standing for us."

Reactions as widow visits husband's grave

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments section.

@Ezinne said:

"I haven’t gone back to mine it’s almost 12 years, I have my reasons."

@rebirth_kitchenandhome said:

"I never get the courage to go bk there o. it’s being 6 years now n I am still not strong enough to go there Buh one day I’ll take my child there."

@Kosy_Uncut said:

"Even his family members has abandoned him, they no dey even come take care of where they buried their son and brother."

@BETTY BUTTER reacted:

"In my place, a woman isn't allowed 2 swear by her husband's grave especially when she's pregnant. Pls b careful, am sending love and unconditional happiness."

@CHIDINMA reacted:

"Tomorrow people will come to tell you to forgive your mother in-law and her children when God don Dey humble dem after all this stress and pain (we no Dey forgive for here)the worst problem will surely locate dem Amen."

@Valid_dreams said:

"Vanity take care of your self first family friends go move on, I'm wishing you safe delivery mam at least you have a copy of him to remember more strength to you not easy."

@Cakes In Kubwa,Abuja reacted:

"Na God do em say we fit burial our father. Esan strong. The fact my dad has just one sibling a sister. 2 years now she nor call my mama since her bro died n my dad too love this e sister eeeh."

@Pama Paul added:

"My lady Patience I no wetin u dey pass through most especially d family is against is not but d Lord is ur strength bi strong enough to handle d situation sorry for ur lost rip to him we can't question God but it is well ooo."

See the post below:

Widow shares final moment of late husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok lamenting bitterly over her husband's painful demise.

In a video, she shared one of his final moments with his family, noting that she has been struggling to cope with his absence.

