A video showing how singer Crayon reacted while laying his mother to rest has surfaced online

In the clip, he is visibly emotional, struggling to find the right words as people try to comfort him

He also shared a brief story about his mother’s struggles at her final resting place

Fans were moved to tears after hearing what Mavin record label signee Charles Chibuzor Chukwu said at his mother's burial

The music star had announced the passing of his mother in an emotional post on social media in July this year.

Fans react to video of Crayon at later mother's funeral.

According to him, his mother was everything to him, as she carried the burden of the family without complaints.

In the video making the rounds, he is seen standing in front of his mother’s coffin, looking at her.

Crayon began speaking, and while people tried to comfort him, he insisted that he knew what he was saying.

He continued looking at his mother in the coffin as he spoke.

Crayon Revisits His Mother’s Struggles at Her Funeral



In the video, the music star, who has shown interest in an American singer, shared that his mother had been selling fruits at Iyana Iba for more than 21 years.



He added that she was the one who took care of him and her siblings.

The music star promised his mother that he would continue doing what he loves, music as that was her wish for him.

Fans comfort Crayon over his mother's death.

Crayon expressed his love for the deceased and promised to see her again one day. He referred to her as "baby" and prayed that she rest in peace.

Recall that Crayon doesn't shy away from speaking about his family, most especially his mother. He has shared what his family went through during an interview a few months ago,

Fans React to Crayon’s Video

Fans were deeply moved by the video, many being brought to tears. They prayed for the rising star and wished that God would never allow them to walk in his shoes.

One lady mentioned that she couldn’t bear the loss of her mother, calling it her greatest fear.

How fans reacted to video about Crayon

Netizens reacted to the viral video of the singer at his mother's funeral. Here are comments below:

@georgeusifoh reacted:

"Bro my deepest condolences."

@zoottheboi stated:

"God please protect my Mom at all cost because I won’t be able to deal with it ooo! #iswear I pray she live longer to see his great great grandkids! Yoo! I feel his pain from his words. Take@ crazy."

@badbwoydmf_ika wrote:

"See you soon! See you later hits hard."

@thats_saww_thedj shared:

"Stay strong bro, sadly we all gotta leave this world someday."

@tjoks7 shared:

"Stay strong and solid bro may her soul rest in peace."



@tommybomb_official commented:

"I can feel that pain deep inside. Omo this life just get as e be stay strong

