A Nigerian teacher has reacted to the demise of international evangelist and preacher, Rev Dr Uma Ukpai

The preacher passed away at 80 on October 6, and the teacher paid tribute to him on social media

She narrated her first and unforgettable meeting with Ukpai and what she observed about his ministration

Nugwa Sapphire, a Nigerian teacher, has expressed sorrow about the death of preacher Rev Dr Uma Ukpai.

In a Facebook post, she recounted her first encounter with the international evangelist, noting that his ministration was different from what she was used to, as God's presence was strongly felt.

Rev Uma Ukpai: Teacher's encounter with preacher

According to the teacher, during his ministration, he commanded people to sleep during his service, and it happened as he said.

Rev Ukpai further said the rest of the congregants would sleep for eight hours, and when she got home, it amazingly happened as he said.

Sapphire added that the cleric also gave a prophecy that seemed impossible, but became a reality. She narrated:

"First time I met Uma Ukpai, his ministration was very different from what I was used to, but none could deny the tangible presence of God.

"He said something about people sleeping during the service and people started sleeping. I, like Sarah, laughed a little. When the people woke up, he said the rest of us would sleep for 8 hours, restful sleep. I slept for 8 hours when I got home , very strange but restful sleep.

"He also gave an impossible prophecy, I laughed, it was impossible but it happened. I learnt to be very careful with this Baba.

I grew very fond of this Baba and his kind of teaching, singing and prophetic ministry. Carefully though, as I wasnt ready for any outrageous prophecies.

"I just got disheartening news about him. But like Paul the apostle said, 'for me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain'. May we all, when the curtains are drawn upon our time in this realm, recieve accolades from the Master.

"Sing with the angels, Baba.

"We'll sing together on that beautiful morning."

Rev Uma Ukpai: Teacher's encounter elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the teacher's encounter below:

Chuma Mbaeyi said:

"Senior Gail's dad, I think? May his soul reign triumphantly among the saints in Heaven. A Great Apostle of the Christian Faith and a Courageous Minister of the Word of Life. Crowned with Glory in the Kingdom of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Love and commiserations with his family. 🙏❤️"

Kunle Lawal said:

"My most sincere condolences, he was a powerful man and he’s gone home."

Favour Okenwa said:

"Oh Daddy Uma.

"What a man, what a legacy!

"We celebrate your life and times.

"The world was a better place because you said YES to the LORD!

"Please say hello to my dad for me ❤️❤️."

Dayo Babalola said:

"Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai belongs to a different class among godly Generals. I had a very rare privilege of spending time with him in London last year on one of his restful visits. It was a transformative encounter.

"Good night God's General and may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Stephen Bumojo Bmj said:

"Baba had a mighty move of God’s power, always ministered with the tangible presence of God and impacted his generation, indeed heaven has gained a General."

Enyo Ekele said:

"Strange testimonies, yet surprisingly no criticism on social media. A great blessing to the body of Christ.

"It is well."

Rev Dr Uma Ukpai's death: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had reacted to the death of preacher Rev Dr Uma Ukpai.

His family made the grim announcement to the public in an emotional message on Monday, October 13, and promised to release burial details very soon.

No sooner had the obituary of the man of God become public than Nigerians flooded social media with emotional tributes and reactions to the fallen man of God.

