A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok lamenting bitterly over her husband's painful demise

In a video, she shared one of his final moments with his family, noting that she has been struggling to cope with his absence

According to her, some days she still finds herself breaking down, but her amazing memories of him keep her going

An emotional video posted on TikTok captured the pain of a Nigerian woman who lost her husband.

The lady, who shared her experience on TikTok, disclosed that she has been struggling to come to terms with the reality of her husband's demise.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares final moment with late husband

Identified on TikTok as @pshairq, the lady posted a video showing one of her husband's final moments with their family.

The video captured her husband sleeping when she entered their room and woke him up to carry their child.

She stated that when her husband was still alive, she always liked to disturb him to ease boredom.

"When I am bored then I remembered I have a husband. 5 months tomorrow since you left this world, my love. Some days I smile, some days I break down, but through it all your memories keep me going. I’ll always love you," she captioned the video.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady mourns husband

TikTok users reacted to the emotional video in the comments section.

@Nda-queen said:

"How I wish his spirit will go and fight does that are separating u and his children and fight all ur enemies."

@esosa said:

"Na really Watin happpen. The lord it’s your strength my love. Na who never experience Dey judge person. Just be strong ok."

@Karo’s treats reacted:

"E nor even ask any questions or seem confused. He just took the baby. Omoh death ba bad thing stay strong ma."

@Anito360 said:

"May the Lord strengthen you my dear bcos d bond between u yr husband was very strong and still strong God will always comfort u."

@monic's-world said:

"Wit all my husband bad character, he can never Eva say no whn u bring his child 4 him to carry."

@Dolapo I UI/UX Designer said:

"Sis the lord will strengthen and uphold you. you will definitely testify and everything you need to look after this beautiful children God will provide beyond your expectations."

@Mirabel added:

"Death you do this one ooo. The lord is ur strength mama it’s well."

@Anito360 added:

"May the Lord strengthen you my dear bcos d bond between u yr husband was very strong and still strong God will always comfort u."

@user9530403505488 said:

"I too like this woman. It’s well with you."

