A Nigerian man living in the UAE shared a heartfelt video addressing the struggles Nigerians face in the country, including years without work permits

He revealed that Nigerian expatriates faced housing discrimination, with landlords reportedly refusing to rent to them

The viral TikTok video sparked strong reactions from Nigerians in the UAE who confirmed the difficult living conditions

A Nigerian man based in the United Arab Emirates has gone viral after posting a candid video about the severe hardships that Nigerians in the country have endured for years.

The man, identified as Ola, addressed his fellow Nigerians in the country directly, opening the clip with the caption: "To all Nigerians in UAE 🇦🇪."

Nigerian man in UAE laments lack of job permit after years, shares experience. Photo: @ola_systematic2

Source: TikTok

Life in UAE as Nigerian expatriate

Ola, identified as @ola_systematic2 on TikTok, described nearly four years during which Nigerians in the UAE struggled to obtain work permits or secure stable employment.

He also spoke about business closures that had left many compatriots in financial difficulty, and alleged that landlords in the country routinely refused to rent properties to Nigerians.

Despite the bleak picture he painted, Ola struck a tone of solidarity and resilience throughout, calling Nigerians "the strongest people in Africa" and offering a prayer for better days ahead.

Watch the TikTok video that sparked the conversation:

Nigerians in UAE react to man's video

The video struck a nerve across the Nigerian diaspora, with many viewers sharing their own painful experiences in the comments.

Prince Hoye said:

"More than 4 years since July 2021. I lost a life changing job with salary of 15k dirahams monthly then. Alihamudulilahi, for everything today."

normax said:

"I swear it's not easy for us here"

Ris said:

"I want to renew my visa. i came with tourist visa. I don't want to return to Nigeria. someone should help me out please"

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng