A man, Bapi William Kanam, emotionally mourned his colleague, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife.

It was reported that the couple had an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

On his Facebook page, Bapi mourned Haruna and described the kind of person he was.

He said in his post:

“Rest in peace my dear colleague and brother; Dr Lt Samson Haruna. The pain this your callously executed death has brought on us all is unquantifiable. Thank you for the support! Soldier on true soldier...

“You truly lived a life of impact. May the Lord accept your soul into His eternal solitude,amen. I’ll miss that Signature smile and grin… Levitate gloriously "Young D!"

What led to Lt Samson Haruna's death?

The Army confirmed that the incident between Haruna nd his wife occurred on September 22, 2025 and resulted in severe burns to the Lieutenant.

The statement added that the officer was immediately evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he received medical attention until his passing on October 6.

The Army expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and assured them that transparency and professionalism would guide the investigation.

Reactions as colleague mourns Lt Samson Haruna

Julius Bobai Rowland said:

"Somehow I knew I had seen his face before ...am so sorry for this Loss Doc. Take heart."

Grace T Manga said:

"Very sad and disturbing.My condolences may his soul rest in peace .May he get justice."

Ngulock Emmanuel Luka said:

"A sad one indeed . Still in shock that this is happening to us on the plateau! Let's be careful of who we choose as partner ."

Nanlop S Lot said:

"OMG U knew him.. I just came across he's demise and even reposted. Am soo sorry,may he rest with the lord. Please accept my deepest condolences."

Sunday Akpojivi said:

"So sad n painful may his soul rest in peace."

Itse Ishaya said:

"My heart goes out to you and the loved ones of Dr Lt Samson Haruna, may his legacy live on, So sad to see dreams cut short, My deepest condolences."

