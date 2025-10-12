The brother-in-law of the officer who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife has shared how his death affected their family

The man, who is a pastor and the brother of the officer’s wife, also gave deep details about their families

What he said about the officer’s family caught people’s attention, as many mourned the late officer

Pastor Mwoltok Benjamin Dalong, the brother-in-law of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, an officer who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife.

It was reported that the officer and his wife were involved in an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, in Akwa Ibom State, on September 22, 2025.

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

Brother-in-law mourns Lt. Samson Haruna

On her Facebook page, the brother of the officer’s wife shared how both families were affected by the death

He wrote in his post:

“Some people think my words about this tragedy have been calm because I feel no pain. They couldn’t be more mistaken. What they don’t know is that sorrow has been walking quietly in my soul since the day this news broke.

“My knowledge of him, his siblings, and his parents goes far beyond the bond of in-lawship — it is rooted in years of respect, friendship, and shared humanity. We were more than families joined by marriage; we were hearts joined by understanding.

“So yes, I write with restraint, not because I feel less, but because grief sometimes has no words strong enough. Both families drink from the same cup of pain today. And while tongues may differ in expression, the tears are the same — silent, deep, and real.

“May God heal every heart touched by this loss. May His peace rest upon both families. And may the memory of our beloved Lt. Samson Haruna live on — not in rumors, but in truth, honor, and light.”

Reactions as officer's brother-in-law speaks

Yohanna Philibus

Wonders are still unfolding it's ugly face. God's will be done.

Danjuma Dajab

Be strong, the Lord will comfort you and your family in this trying times.

Habiba Hassan

My condolences sir, may his soul rest in peace

James Hamani

The comfort the Holy spirit will heal your families in Jesus name.

Gyang Loze

Rumour mongers will always predate on some people's sorrow, not minding how it feels. It is so sad, how our world has depreciated to this ebb. A generation that gloats at other people's misfortune, to get fame and recognition.May the Lord comfort you sir."

