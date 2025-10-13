An old prophecy by the late cleric, Reverend Uma Ukpai, surfaced online just hours after the news of his death was announced

The cleric's passing threw many into mourning, with people sharing their thoughts about him and his ministry

Fans reacted after watching the video, becoming emotional once again, and stated that they had seen the prophet’s video when it was first made

While Nigerians mourn the unfortunate passing of the late clergy, Rev. Uma Ukpai, an old prophecy about him has surfaced online.

The clergy passed away, and his family shared the sad news on his Instagram page. Many celebrities have shared their thoughts about the deceased, recalling how their lives were changed as a result of his impact.

Prophet Abel Boma’s fans react to his old prophecy about late Uma Upkai. Photo credit@revumaupkai/@abelboma

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, an old prophecy about the late cleric was seen. Prophet Abel Boma spoke about Rev. Uma Ukpai in September 2025. According to him, he was part of the congregation where Ukpai anointed the youth and his children for their next assignment.

Prophet Boma stated that Ukpai anointed everyone and then sat down, watching how those he had anointed were doing. He explained that while Rev. Ukpai was seated, a cloud descended in darkness, and the cleric was no longer seen.

Prophet Boma shares more about Rev. Ukpai

Further explaining, Prophet Boma noted that people began looking for Rev. Ukpai but couldn’t find him. They went outside the event hall to search for him, but unfortunately, he was not found.

Fans continue mourn late preacher, Uma Upkai. Photo credit@reumaupkai

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Abel Boma’s old video

In reaction, a few of the late cleric’s fans said that when they saw the news of his passing, their minds immediately went to the video. They confirmed that the cleric had indeed made a video warning people about what would happen.

They prayed for the family of the deceased to bear this irreplaceable loss.

This is not the first time Prophet Abel Boma has shared prophecies about people that eventually came to pass. A few weeks ago, he also shared a prophecy after the untimely death of Arise TV anchor, Sommie Maduagwu.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Abel Boma's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by clergy. Many shared their take about what he said. Here are comments below:

@gee4cute reacted:

"You said it . May Grant him rest. He has made a lot of impacts."

@weddingthings48 shared:

"You said it, sir. I don't take your prophesy for granted, sir. More anointing and strength in Jesus might name."

@tyna_toner shared:

"More Grace and anionting sir, may your oils never run dried."

@worldprincejp commented:

"The moment I saw the news I just think about u."

@pope_rollo wrote:

"God bless you sir. U talk am."

@rita_cars24 shared:

"As prophesied by you, man of God you dey see clear."

