A close associate of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, an officer who died in a domestic fire involving his newlywed wife, shared what most people didn’t know about them.

Nanmwa Zitta Nden, who was Lt Haruna’s lecturer at a time, gave the family background of the officer and his wife, Retyit, whom he had known years before they got married.

It was reported that the officer and his wife were involved in an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, in Akwa Ibom State, on September 22, 2025.

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

Man shares background history of Lt Haruna

In a Facebook page, Nanmwa stated that he had known Lt. Haruna for over 15 years and shared the kind of family the officer came from.

He said:

“Let me come in as a neutral person who is not the couple's tribe nor from their place, but had come into close contact with both of them even before they could even dream of becoming husband and wife, but living as neighbours in Wampiak community of Mangu town.

“Sam(Dr. Samson Haruna) was the bread winner of both his immediate and extended families. A promising young man full of life, prospects and ambition. When I first met him, he has not gotten admission in the university to read or study medicine. But had nurtured the ambition of becoming a doctor.

“He used to come to the private hospital where I was attending to patients or doing locum, to visit his friends who were working in the hospital which was located in their community. He was introduced to me by Joe, one of his friends. He said, Doc. this is Sam. He wants to read medicine.

“The first thing I noticed in him was his smile, wild and charming and he greeted me with humility. I asked him of his plans and he told me he has good grades in his WAEC and has secured admission in remedial department of the university of Jos. I told him about the cons and pros of reading medicine and encourage him to read hard to score high points to secure placement into the faculty of medical sciences. I became his lecturer in medical school.

“He was always dishing out infectious, captivating and radiant smiles, joking, playing respectfully and humble. He was never a trouble maker and for over 15years or so that I know him, I have not heard of any fight that he was involved in.

“Dr. Samson was the son of a retired soldier who died after retirement and the responsibility of raising the children rested on the mother. She did all she could even to the extend of denying herself the luxury of life to sponsor her children education. I remember one day we gisting with the mother about Barack life, I myself being the son of a retired soldier.

“We both rekindle the sweet memories of living in the barracks. During one of those gist I said to her mum, God will reward your efforts for all the sacrifices you made for your children. She simply said amen. "It is my responsibility to take care of them". Now the rewards have been cut short by this evil world. May mama finds favour even in this dark moment. May the Lord strengthen her both physically and emotionally. And provide for her needs.”

Man shares background details about Lt Haruna’s wife

Speaking about Mrs Retyit Haruna, the man said:

“Mrs. Reyit Haruna. It will interest you to know that her family house and her late husband family house are in the same community of Wampiak separated by a compound. That is the distance between the two houses is not up to 50m. I happen to stay in a rented apartment in her father's compound.

“She is the first of four siblings. Three females and one male who is the last of the the four. The pastor claiming to be her brother was a relation staying with them as at the time we staying there.

“The father is a lecturer with college of education Gindri and the mother was a teacher with primary school. I heard that she lectures at the same college with her husband now. Reyit was in secondary school in Bokkos. Small and tender but acting as the person in charge or in control of the other siblings. The father was simply, and humble. The mother was proud, bossy and in control. Reyit is the carbon copy of her mother.”

Reactions trail man’s description of Lt. Haruna

Titi Dafup said:

"May the family find strength during this difficult time."

D King Isak said:

"Kai, just rest well my brother."

Alice Bida said:

"Hmmmmm can't come to terms uptil now."

