A neighbour and close friend of late army officer Lt. Samson Haruna shared an emotional Facebook post expressing how painful it was to lose someone he once called a brother just months after his wedding

Stephen Ankazu, who described himself as a friend and neighbour of the late officer, said the news of Haruna’s death came on his birthday, turning what should have been a happy day into one filled with sorrow

The neighbor’s post sparked emotional reactions online as many expressed sadness over the tragedy and wondered what could have gone wrong between Lt. Samson Haruna and his wife before his death

A neighbor and friend of the late army officer, Lt. Samson Haruna, has made a fresh statement about his wife and his death in a recent post.

He shared this shortly after hearing about the officer’s passing, which came just months after his wedding to his wife.

The individual described the news as a tragic one, noting that he was both a friend and neighbor to the deceased.

Neighbor and friend of late Lt. Samson Haruna speaks about his wife and death.

Neighbor and friend of Late Lt. Samson Haruna speaks

He took to his social media page to lament the heartbreaking incident, speaking with deep emotion.

According to the individual, identified as Stephen Ankazu, he revealed that he was a close friend and neighbor of the late military officer, Lt. Samson Haruna, while sharing the painful story on his page.

This comes amid the viral news of the soldier’s death, following allegations that he was set ablaze by his wife at their apartment in Akwa Ibom.

Lt. Samson Haruna's neighbor and friend opens up in fresh post.

A report from Legit.ng confirmed that he was initially treated at the military hospital in the barracks before being transferred to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking further, the man who identified himself as a neighbor and friend of the late officer broke down in tears online as he mourned the painful loss of his former neighbor.

His statement:

“Today comes with a mixed feeling of my birthday and the death of a neighbor, classmate, and friend who was set ablaze by his wife barely six months after their wedding.”

As he shared the post on his page, many people who came across it reacted emotionally, flooding the comment section with messages of shock and sorrow.

Reactions as neighbor of Late Lt. Samson Haruna speaks

Gloria Akolo noted

"Happy birthday dear Dr ,it's well ko, God knows why, best wishes.."

Peter Babangida said:

"Omo that is why you really need to know the person you're thinking of settle down with oh fellow men out there please never let your eyes be covered carry away with love and then you carrying someone whom supposed be your enemy and keep as a wife oh. God abeg oohh. Things dey happen for this country oh. Happy birthday to him departed soul. May he find rest with his creator amen amen. For perpetrators of this dastardly act may she never see peace in her entire life Amen. What tribe is this girl please Doctor and where this one happened. Preliminary investigation I just saw details about there wedding this girl is her name is NURSE RETYIT OBADIAH DALONG They got married 21 April 2025 and she killed her husband October 2025."

Emma Ekmo stressed:

"So sorry may his gentle soul continue to rest in peace & also wish you more years ahead with God protection."

Christy Samuel wrote:

"This is sad may his soul rest in peace accept my condolences pls."

Joy Obed stressed:

"Rest in peace my friend Dr Haruna. This is heart breaking."

Esther Danduara shared:

"Accept my condolences Sir, may his soul rest in peace with the Lord."

Maletus Christopher added:

"When mentally unstable too want to marry.Is indeed a sad story may God rest his soul Amen."

Aegun Ojo wrote:

"Sad Dr. Sam was humble and calm fellow but this Ekuke abruptly kpai him. There will never be happy ending for the Ekuke. May his soul and souls of all the faithful departed rest in Peace Amen."

RECHEAL Joseph said:

"Omg is well.May God rest his soul and comfort his family I pray he get the justice he deserves."

Man forced to attend Lt. Haruna’s wedding finally speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a woman who lived close to the late army officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, broke her silence amid the flood of online tributes following his death. The woman, identified as Emelda Gilbert Onah, shared an emotional post on Facebook, pleading with people to stop tagging her in posts about the tragedy.

She revealed that she and the officer had been close friends and neighbors during their university days at UNIJOS and said the constant reminders on her timeline made it hard for her to grieve.

