Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

China Releases List of Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa Free Entry
Asia

China Releases List of Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa Free Entry

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • China has published an official list of 50 nations cleared for unilateral visa-free entry
  • Ordinary passport holders can enter for up to 30 days for tourism, business, transit, or family visits
  • The policy includes 35 European nations alongside select countries from Asia, the Americas, and Oceania

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has released an updated list of nations covered under its expanding unilateral visa exemption policies.

The measure allows qualifying passport holders to enter mainland China without a visa for short-term stays, part of a broader ongoing push by Beijing to revitalize international tourism and ease global business travel.

China's President, Xi Jinping
China has published an official list of 50 nations cleared for unilateral visa-free entry. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Under the current guidelines, citizens from 50 designated countries spanning Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania can travel to China seamlessly, provided they hold ordinary passports.

Eligible travelers are permitted to stay in China for a maximum of 30 days for business, tourism, family visits, exchange visits, or direct transit.

Read also

Canada announces extension of proof of citizenship processing time

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The immigration administration explicitly notes that the stay duration is calculated starting from 00:00 (midnight) on the day following the date of entry.

The full list of countries whose citizens are eligible for the unilateral visa-free entry includes:

  1. Andorra
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Bahrain
  6. Belgium
  7. Brazil
  8. Brunei Darussalam
  9. Bulgaria
  10. Canada
  11. Chile
  12. Croatia
  13. Cyprus
  14. Denmark
  15. Estonia
  16. Finland
  17. France
  18. Germany
  19. Greece
  20. Hungary
  21. Iceland
  22. Ireland
  23. Italy
  24. Japan
  25. Kuwait
  26. Latvia
  27. Liechtenstein
  28. Luxembourg
  29. Malta
  30. Monaco
  31. Montenegro
  32. Netherlands
  33. New Zealand
  34. North Macedonia
  35. Norway
  36. Oman
  37. Peru
  38. Poland
  39. Portugal
  40. Romania
  41. Russian Federation
  42. Saudi Arabia
  43. Slovakia
  44. Slovenia
  45. Spain
  46. Sweden
  47. Switzerland
  48. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
  49. Uruguay
  50. Republic of Korea

China sentences former senior official to death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chinese authorities have sentenced a former senior government official to death after convicting him of accepting more than 2.2 billion yuan, equivalent to about 325 million dollars, in bribes over three decades.

Read also

UAE gives stranded travellers two options as 30-day grace period expires

Yang Youlin, 69, was found guilty by a court in Changzhou, eastern China, following a lengthy corruption investigation linked to President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption campaign.

Chinese authorities convicted Yang of bribery, embezzlement, abuse of power and money laundering
Former Nanjing official Yang Youlin was sentenced to death in a major corruption case. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Prosecutors said Yang abused several public offices he held in Nanjing between 1993 and 2023 to obtain unlawful financial benefits.

According to the court, Yang accepted money and valuable gifts in exchange for helping individuals and companies secure engineering projects, land transactions and financing approvals.

He was also convicted of embezzlement, abuse of power and money laundering. The court ruled that his actions caused severe financial losses to the state and seriously undermined public interest.

Judges described the offences as exceptionally serious and said the scale of the corruption justified the death sentence.

South Korean president sentenced to 30 years in prison

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a South Korean court has sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to 30 years in prison over charges linked to a military drone operation allegedly carried out before his failed martial law declaration in December 2024.

The ruling was delivered on Friday, June 12, by the Seoul Central District Court, which found the former leader guilty of abuse of power and aiding the enemy.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Hot:
Aldis hodge Mtn Femi otedola Matt czuchry Minus cal