TikToker Jibril shared a straightforward breakdown of what UK visa applicants need to submit to boost their chances of approval

He outlined four core requirements, and advised people to take the list seriously if they genuinely desire to relocate

The video went viral for its practical, no-nonsense delivery, drawing thousands of viewers seeking answers about UK visa applications

A man who claimed he has never had a visa application rejected shared a concise, easy-to-follow guide on how to apply for a UK visa, drawing in viewers frustrated by previous rejections or confused by the process.

Speaking directly to the camera from what appears to be a home office, Jibril laid out four key requirements that he says any applicant must get right.

Man shares requirements for UK visa

Jibrils_life on TikTok was quick to point out that the UK process differs from the American system, noting that unlike the US, the UK does not require a formal interview.

According to the content creator, success comes down to the strength of your documentation.

His first point centred on proof of purpose, whether that is a holiday or a study plan.

Alongside that, applicants need to provide solid accommodation details, such as a hotel booking or a relative's address supported by a rent or utility bill.

Sufficient funds to cover the full duration of the stay is the third requirement, and the fourth, which Jibril stressed heavily, is demonstrating strong ties to your home country.

Those ties, he explained, could take the form of steady employment, ownership of a reputable business, or the presence of immediate family members such as a spouse or children.

The logic, as he presented it, is simple: immigration officers need confidence that the applicant intends to return home after the visit.

He closed his advice with a line that appeared to resonate strongly with viewers: "It's not easy, but it's simple."

Viewers respond with their own visa questions

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@Grace said:

"The original waec is not yet out which I wrote may June 2026,so l use the online results to get unconditional offer for me uni admission, now I am making my visa application and my cas advise that I should use the original waec for my visa application to avoid refusal and weac is not yet out, what should l do. lam for Sept intake, so l don't have time and my sch here in nigeria told me to wait that waec will be out in 3weeks time by July 5th l don't know what to do and l'm almost done with the visa application, can I go ahead and use the online waec?"

@Son of Poseidon asked:

"But how do you presents Accomodation booked when you’ve not been given visa?"

@Yusuf olalekan commented:

"What about couples uk visas sir. How does it goes ? And what usually causes rejection for that sir."

@BOWDAPS_AUTOS | CAR DEALER added:

"Aside from university of Sunderland, which other university offer Mechanical Engineering or sth related and accept HND certificate for their BEng top up program?"

See the post below:

Man advises visa applicants who face rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared what he believed were the biggest reasons many visa applications get refused despite multiple attempts.

The content creator argued that many applicants focus on the wrong documents while overlooking the factors he said visa officers pay the closest attention to.

Source: Legit.ng