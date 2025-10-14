Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a lawyer, news anchor, reporter, and producer at Arise TV, tragically lost her life at 29, leaving colleagues, friends, and Nigerians in deep mourning

Her death followed a violent armed robbery at her Abuja apartment, where robbers stormed the building with guns and cutlasses, leading to her tragic fall from the building

Police have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the attack, including one who confessed to shooting her security guard, while investigations continue and her burial is scheduled

Nigerians have continued to mourn the tragic death of Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a young, promising lawyer and producer, who died on September 29 at the age of 29.

The talented individual, who joined Arise TV in 2024, had a promising future, but her life was cut short when armed robbers attacked her apartment in the middle of the night. The incident ultimately led to her tragic death, as she reportedly fell from the building.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights key points about the life and career of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, from her personal life and career journey to her sad passing. The findings are based on verifiable reports from The Cable News, Arise TV, Premium Times, and The Punch.

Legit.ng compiled 10 things to know about Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, covering her life, career, personal details, and death.

1. Somtochukwu was a lawyer, news anchor

In a report released by Arise TV on September 29, just hours after her death, the station spoke at length about Somtochukwu’s achievements. She was not only a lawyer but also a proficient news anchor, reporter, and producer, whose work reflected her commitment to justice and truth. Arise TV described her as experienced, talented, and dedicated.

2. Somtochukwu dies following armed robbery attack

Despite living legally in her apartment in Katampe, Abuja, her life was tragically cut short when armed robbers stormed her residence on September 29 with guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons, as reported by Premium Times.

Following the incident, police immediately launched an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

3. Police Commissioner details circumstances of her death

In an exclusive interview with Premium Times, FCT Commissioner of Police Ajao Adewale explained that Somtochukwu jumped from her building after the armed robbery, sustaining life-threatening injuries that eventually led to her death.

Her death sent shockwaves across the nation, drawing attention from President Bola Tinubu, who ordered immediate police action.

4. Tinubu orders the immediate arrest of robbers

Following the tragic incident, President Tinubu directed law enforcement to ensure the swift arrest of those responsible. The police have since conducted a thorough investigation to track down the armed robbers involved.

5. Armed robbers also kill security guard

In addition to Somtochukwu’s death, the robbers also killed her security guard, Barnabas Danlam. The FCT Police Commissioner, Ajao Adewale confirmed the tragic death of the guard.

6. Police arrest 12 suspects

The FCT Police Command confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the deaths of Somtochukwu and Barnabas Danlam. The suspects, along with their ages and aliases, are as follows:

Shamsudeen Hassan, 22

Hassan Isah, 22

Abubakar Alkamu (Abba), 27

Sani Sirajo (Dan Borume), 20

Mashkur Jamilu (Abba), 28

Suleiman Badamasi (Dan Sule), 21

Abdul Salam Saleh (Na-Durudu)

Zaharadeen Muhammad (Gwaska), 23

Musa Adamu (Musa Hassan), 30

Sumayya Mohammed (Baby), 27

Isah Abdulrahman (Abbati), 25

Musa Umar (Small), 31

7. Suspect confesses to shooting the security guard

One of the arrested suspects, Shamsudeen Hassan, confessed to shooting Barnabas Danlam. He explained that the guard tried to stop them from carrying out their operation, which led to the fatal shooting, as reported by The Cable.

Reports by The Cable News also confirmed a statement from another suspect, Sani Sirajo, who revealed he tried to prevent Somtochukwu from falling off the building but was unable to hold her weight. Somtochukwu’s burial is scheduled for October 18, and the police have since paraded the suspects involved in her tragic death.

