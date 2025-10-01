The neighbor of late Arise TV anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu shared a new detail online, explaining that residents always believed their apartment was safe until the armed robbery that claimed her life

In her social media post, the neighbour revealed that despite the strong doors and armed security at the residence, a large group of hoodlums still carried out the attack

The revelation attracted widespread attention as many people reacted to her account, showing concern over the tragic incident

Somtochukwu’s neighbor shares fresh update after armed robbery attack

She disclosed this in a post on her page, which has since attracted thousands of reactions online, with many people talking about it.

According to her, residents of the apartment had always believed they were safe and free from harm, but the tragic event proved otherwise, ultimately leading to the death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

In the post made via her page, @lifegivingsun, on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she explained her experience.

This comes shortly after the shocking death of the news anchor.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported the incident, which was linked to an armed robbery in an Abuja apartment.

According to the report, the Arise TV news anchor tragically lost her life after jumping from a three-story building, a detail explained in the earlier piece.

In the fresh update, the neighbor of the late Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu said she had always believed the apartment was safe, located in a secure area, and protected by strong doors, but the recent attack proved her wrong.

She wrote:

"We thought our apartment was safe—it’s in a very secure area. We thought our doors were strong, they got knocked."

"We thought we were safe with armed security, but about 15 hoodlums still attacked us, knowing they’d get away with it."

She went on to describe the attackers and their numbers. Hours after her post went online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as new detail emerges from neighbor of Somtochukwu

Sarkin Yarki Bello

@Sarkinijebu said:

"You people did everything right but still."

@real_sampedro wrote:

"Sani said you are politicizing the issues by blaming the government!"

@Travviiss11 noted:

"Imagine the area has estate gate right how did they pass the security people needs to be questioned I keep hearing that the place is where people thought is secured."

@thatniggastone stated:

"Da.mn, the boldness. The securityman for our house e be like na we dey secure am."

@MissJollofina shared:

"Same thing happened at Amal Pepple estate Airport Road in November 2024. They made a hole in the estate fence through the back and started going house to house. We were just hearing gunshots and everybody stayed quiet out of fear."

@onitshatechie wrote:

"We thought we're untouchable until. If its possible then there's a probability that it can happen. And untill we collectively fight to make it impossible to have these occurrences or the perpetrators going scot-free, it's a matter of time b4 we have the next victim, You or I."

@AigbedionJoseph stressed:

"No where is safe, Because the APC has created a beast of +100 million unemployed hungry Nigerians, with a CPI of 1000% (from 2013). If we don't kill the APC, then it's beast will kill us (fresh looking Nigerians). It's not well, and it's only going to get worse from here."

