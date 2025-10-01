Police confirm Arise TV anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu died after jumping from her third-floor apartment during a robbery in Katampe, Abuja

Armed robbers stormed the building, shot a security guard, and triggered panic that led the 29-year-old journalist to attempt an escape

The FCT Police Command has launched a special investigation team, vowing to track and bring the perpetrators to justice

Arise News Channel has officially announced the tragic death of 29-year-old news anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, fondly known as Sommie.

According to the network, the heartbreaking incident happened during an armed robbery at her residence in Katampe, Abuja, in the early hours of Monday, 29 September.

Police give chilling account of Arise TV presenter Somtochukwu’s death during Abuja robbery attack. Photo credit: Nurphotos/@Arisetv

In a statement signed by Hadiza Usman-Ajayi on behalf of management, ARISE News described Maduagwu as “a cherished member of the ARISE News family and a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.”

Police reveal what happened during the attack

The Nigeria Police Force has provided further clarity on the circumstances surrounding her death.

Speaking in an interview with ARISE News on Tuesday, 1 October, the Commissioner of Police for the FCT Command, Ajao Adewale, said armed robbers gained access into “Unique Apartments, a three-storey, 18-flat building in Katampe,” where the journalist resided.

“At that point in time, two private guards were on duty. One of them summoned the courage to confront the attackers but sustained a gunshot wound. The panic that followed created chaos in the compound," Adewale explained.

The Abuja Police disclosed that Somtochukwu, who lived on the top floor of the building, attempted to escape in fear.

“Out of panic, she jumped from the third floor. Sadly, the consequences of that fall are what we are dealing with today," the Commissioner stated.

Victim rushed to hospital but pronounced dead

Police say Somtochukwu was taken to Maitama Hospital following reports she fell from a three-storey apartment. Photo credit: @Arisetv

Police operatives responding to the distress call found the unconscious anchor on the ground and immediately rushed her to Maitama General Hospital.

“Doctors on duty did their best, including administering CPR,” Adewale said, “but unfortunately, she could not make it.”

Police launch investigation and vow justice

Adewale confirmed that the command had already launched a dedicated investigation team to track down the suspects.

“We have set up a special investigative unit led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police. All tactical resources are being deployed. No stone will be left unturned to ensure those responsible for this dastardly act are brought to justice," he assured.

The police urged the public to remain calm, promising that progress reports on the investigation would be shared in due course.

