Chukwuma Marvellous Chidubem, a student at Stella Gold International Model Schools in Umuahia, shared her 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook

Despite scoring A1 in Chemistry and Marketing, the candidate fell short of the five-credit requirement due to her grades in English Language and Igbo

The young Nigerian lady's emotional reaction to the result drew attention and comments from hundreds of people online

A Nigerian student from Umuahia has sparked conversations online after sharing her 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook, accompanied by a heartfelt cry of frustration directed at God.

Chukwuma Marvellous Chidubem, a candidate from Stella Gold International Model Schools in Umuahia, posted her result on 6 August 2026, writing: "God why me 🥺😔 Not even good. Godddd. English why."

A young lady breaks down after seeing her 2026 WAEC result. Photo Credit: Marvelous Chukwuma, WAEC

Source: Facebook

Marvellous Chukwuma's 2026 WAEC result

The result told a complicated story. Marvellous recorded impressive grades in several science subjects, earning A1 in both Chemistry and Marketing, B3 in Biology and Physics, and C5 in General Mathematics.

However, her performance in other subjects pulled the overall outcome below the critical threshold. She received D7 in Economics and English Language, E8 in Civic Education, and F9 in Igbo.

The D7 in English Language proved particularly costly. Under WAEC's standard requirements, candidates typically need at least five credits, including a pass in English Language, to meet the minimum entry conditions for most Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Without a credit in English, her strong science scores were not enough to secure a qualifying result in one sitting.

The post attracted a wave of responses from people who either sympathised with her situation or shared their own experiences of disappointment turning into eventual success.

How people reacted to her result

@Barnabas Akogwu said:

"This was how my last year was but today I'm rejoicing! Never quite God understand."

@Bamidele Bamidele said:

"When you dey form saint for hall u forget😄."

@Ada-Divine Nkwoemeka said:

"Did you write NECO? Hopefully it makes up for the English."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the WAEC result of an Akwa Ibom school head girl had caused a stir on social media.

WAEC result of Prom Queen released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the WAEC result of a girl who won Prom Queen had earned her the admiration of people.

The school posted a photograph of Nnennamma flanked by two adults and her result to celebrate her performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, drawing congratulatory messages from followers across social media.

According to the result shared by the school on August 6, 2026, Nnennamma recorded her strongest performance in Civic Education, where she earned an A1.

Source: Legit.ng