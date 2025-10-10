A friend of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, the Arise TV news anchor, reacted strongly after learning how the armed robbers divided what they stole following the tragic attack that led to her friend’s death

A friend of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, the Arise TV news anchor, has reacted after she saw the amount 12 armed robbers shared following the death of her friend.

This is contained in a fresh post she shared on her page via a popular social media platform.

Friend of Somtochukwu Maduagwu reacts

Her statement comes hours after the arrest of the armed robbers who attacked the apartment of the late news anchor was announced by the police.

In a post shared by Legit.ng, it was confirmed that the robbers divided a specific amount among themselves after carrying out the tragic operation, which led to the death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu and one other individual.

According to a post made available by the lady, @rubylaren via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she cried out over the death of her friend and made a fresh statement after learning the amount shared by those responsible for the attack.

The lady took to her page to slam the robbers, explaining that she is upset the amount they shared for the evil act was so small, but more painfully, they took lives.

Her post read:

“Those armed robbers killed my Sommie for two hundred thousand Nigerian naira. They killed my friend for less than £100. I’m so irritated, disgusted, beyond annoyed and upset.”

Reactions have continued to pour in after the death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, and as the fresh statement by her friend made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Somtochukwu's friend reacts

@nanya_igwe09 wrote:

"I do not advocate for violence, but for these guys, I highly recommend death by firing squad. Evil people should die in the most gruesome way possible. Sorry for your loss again."

@AjanahJemilat noted:

"Please don't tell me they were the one that actually throw her down the stairs."

@QueenDQueenBae added:

"Is that extreme poverty that has affected the brain or what God forbid."

@johnowolabi_ stressed:

"Killing someone for any amount or for free is not right."

@donald_esq92428 wrote:

"Those devil created by politicians wickedness can kill for even 5k , you don't know how low and best.ial those guys are , they are poor , ignorant , bes.tial and cruel , they only have their wicked religion Islam on their head."

@awakeeddd noted:

"Wish it was me."

@MICHAEL60036808 shared:

"So heart breaking."

@drexdmw shared

"That’s scary dam.n."

@johnowolabi_ said:

"Killing someone for any amount or for free is not right."

@Lemi_Makwo wrote:

"It’s soooo painful that she lost her life in the hands of those whose entire life and existence has Zero value and all for what😭? 200k. What’s more painful is that even if they face the full wrath of the law it’s nothing compared to how much valuable her life is to us."

Robbers confess amount shareter Somtochukwu’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that several suspects linked to the death of 29-year-old Arise TV anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu confessed to their involvement in the deadly robbery. According to the report, each of the armed robbers shared ₦200,000 after the operation, which also claimed the life of a security guard and resulted in the tragic death of the journalist, who jumped from her third-floor apartment while trying to escape.

A white Honda CR-V belonging to one of the victims was recovered, and the suspects admitted to stealing and sharing the money among themselves. The revelation sparked outrage online, with many Nigerians expressing disbelief that such a precious life was lost over a relatively small sum of money.

