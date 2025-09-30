Arise News anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, 29, was killed in an armed robbery at her Katampe, Abuja residence, sparking grief and outrage

Colleagues described her as compassionate, noting her support for orphanage children and her passion for empowering young girls

Police launched an investigation, while Nigerians expressed anger over insecurity, remembering her as a patriot and humanitarian

The Arise News Channel has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of 29-year-old anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was killed during an armed robbery at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

She had closed from work on Sunday night, September 28, before retiring home, only to be attacked in the early hours of Monday, September 29.

Her death has left colleagues in deep grief and raised fresh concerns over insecurity in Nigeria.

Colleagues describe a shining light

In tributes aired on the network, staff members described Somtochukwu, fondly known as Sommie, as a private yet compassionate soul who gave her time to caring for orphanage children in Oshawa.

“She had orphanage kids she was taking care of. She gave her heart to journalism and still found time to look after vulnerable children. That’s the kind of person Sommie was," one colleague said.

Others remembered her warmth, elegance, and love for empowering young girls through her background in pageantry.

“She was such a shining light. She loved pink, reminded me of Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde, and was passionate about helping young women find their voices,” another tribute said.

‘You were loved’, staff recall personal moments

Several team members shared moving memories of her presence at the station.

“Wow, what can I say? The most shocking news ever. We loved you here at Arise and I’m sure your family loved you. Just know, wherever you are, you were loved,” one staff member said, holding back tears.

Another recalled:

“Sommy was my anchor for Arise America. Just two Saturdays ago, she came in her confident self and aced the bulletin. She was such a professional.”

Public outrage and call for justice

Her death has also provoked public anger.

Viewers and Nigerians on social media expressed outrage at the worsening insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory.

“This country has failed its youth. A promising journalist has been killed in her prime, and yet no one will be held accountable,” one X user lamented.

Colleagues urged authorities to act swiftly.

“I think the best that could happen is that the culprits are apprehended and brought to justice,” a staff member insisted.

Police promise investigation

Nigeria Police Force confirmed that it had begun investigation of the attack. The attackers were not yet identified, according to police officers, but vowed to arrest them.

For most at Arise, Somtochukwu's tale is even more poignant because she had come from the United Kingdom to expand her career in Nigeria.

“She was a patriot. She loved Nigeria and wanted to thrive here. It is sad that young men who return home hopeful are to be faced with such sorrowful conditions," a colleague said.

"Her contemporaries testified that Somtochukwu lived a life of kindness, piety, and commitment to others."

She was not just a journalist; she was a humanitarian," another tribute claimed.

