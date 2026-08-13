A podcaster made fresh claims about Jude Okoye's role in the P-Square family rift, pointing to his alleged control over the brothers and their wives

The podcaster alleged that Jude Okoye was originally a jobless man in Jos before their mother begged P-Square to bring him to Lagos

He claimed Jude attempted to position himself as the Don Jazzy of P-Square, and that his failure to stay neutral worsened the family fallout

A podcaster has weighed in on the long-running feud surrounding P-Square and their manager brother Jude Okoye, making claims that place much of the blame for the family's deteriorating situation squarely at Jude's feet.

According to the podcaster, Jude had a habit of controlling everyone around him, including his elder brothers Paul and Peter, as well as their wives.

Reactions as Psquare’s feud deepens as public opinion grows. Photo credit@judeengees/@psquare

Source: Instagram

The one person he allegedly could not bring under his influence, however, was Lola Okoye, Peter's wife. The podcaster suggested this was a significant factor in the collapse of their relationship, noting that Lola simply was not on the same level as Jude in terms of how she responded to him.

Jude's origins and the sharing formula

The podcaster also revisited how Jude came to be part of the P-Square structure in the first place. He claimed that before joining the group's management, Jude was an unemployed young man in Jos trying to break into acting. It was reportedly their mother who appealed to Paul and Peter to bring their brother to Lagos and give him an opportunity.

From there, the podcaster argued, Jude's involvement snowballed. He accused the twins of making a critical error by including Jude in their profit-sharing arrangement out of a genuine desire to show him love as a sibling.

Psquare’s feud deepens as public opinion grows about Peter and Paul Okoye. Photo credit@psquare

Source: Instagram

That generosity, he suggested, was later exploited. The podcaster drew a comparison to music mogul Don Jazzy, claiming Jude appeared to aspire to a similar dominant role within the P-Square setup.

He further argued that had Jude maintained a position of neutrality during the brothers' internal conflicts rather than taking sides, the situation would never have spiralled to where it is today.

As a parting shot, the podcaster pointed out that while Jude's name appears on the credits of all P-Square music videos that were produced under Clearance Peter, the man himself cannot operate a camera.

Here is the Instagram video of what was said about Jude Okoye as his feud with his twin brother deepens:

Fans react to the claims

Fans had plenty to say after the podcast clip circulated online:

@kingosaghae commented:

"Thank you for speaking the truth bro"

@harrisonfabolousajifoh wrote:

"See 3 grown men seat for chair dey judge person family."

@incomparablepropertiesltd shared:

"Show me one Nigerian artist that came to limelight the same time with Psquare, that their manager shared income with them equally, and see to it that the artist owns property in Omole, ikoyi and US, and make sure the artist has investments that can sustain them for life. there is none… It's only Jude Okoye."

@charlesdonbest said:

"Must Jude hold camera for you to know he knows how to shoot okoko, ekuke people"

@bloggerbloggeragba noted:

"Baba na Peter break up and Peter no be pikin! I fit control ur brother of 30 year talkless of the ones of 40 year wey come get money pass u!! Jude took it far with sharing formula but they all agreed to it."

@bochins_gadgets added:

"Jude is supposed to withdraw himself completely from everything concerning PSquare and allow Peter and Paul design how both can work, earn and share proceeds together"

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Nigerian music star Peter Okoye had resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng