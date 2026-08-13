Igbere traditional rulers in Bende LGA endorsed Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu's 2027 re-election bid during his 'Meet Your Constituents' tour on Wednesday

HRM Eze Joseph Ukaoha Anyanta said Kalu's legislative record since 1999 has been the best seen in the constituency

Women, youth, and non-indigenes resident in Igbere also declared support for Kalu at separate gatherings across the town

Traditional rulers in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, have publicly backed the 2027 re-election bid of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, describing his time in the legislature as the finest since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999.

The endorsement came on Wednesday during Kalu's courtesy visits to traditional rulers as part of his ongoing "Meet Your Constituents" tour across Bende Federal Constituency.

Igbere traditional rulers endorsed Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu during his constituency tour. Photo: OkezieKalu

Source: Facebook

Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers in a statement made available to Legit.ng, His Royal Majesty Eze Joseph Ukaoha Anyanta said no lawmaker representing the area had matched Kalu's quality of service since 1999, citing his legislative record and the infrastructure projects he has attracted to the constituency.

"Yours is an outstanding legislative service, the best since 1999. Yours is different and we are seeing it all over the place. We are giving you our support so that you can do your work in peace," Eze Anyanta said.

"Anyone who wishes you evil will not succeed. We pray to God to give you the grace to achieve your lofty dreams for Bende. Whatever we can do to make this a reality, we will do it."

The royal fathers also offered their blessings to the Deputy Speaker and pledged support for his continued legislative work.

Igbere Women and Youth Join the Show of Support

The endorsement was not limited to the traditional rulers. At Ibina Hall in Onu-Ibina Igbere, large numbers of women gathered, singing and dancing in a show of solidarity with Kalu's 2027 ambition.

Non-indigenes resident in the town also declared their support at a separate gathering in Amankalu Igbere.

Residents across these gatherings praised the Deputy Speaker for directing development projects to all 13 electoral wards in the constituency, pointing to road construction and the renovation and building of schools as evidence of his impact on the ground.

Philip Agbese resigns from APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker, who is representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue state, announced his official defection on the floor of the House during the plenary on Tuesday, March 31.

Source: Legit.ng