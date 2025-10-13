A group of corps members went viral online for either honouring their late mother or father during service

Some corps members visited the graveside of their late parent to pay tribute and share news of their own academic achievement.

Legit.ng, in this article, shares the emotional stories of three corps members.

1. Corps member visits mortuary to honour late dad

A Nigerian National Youth Service Corps member broke down in tears during an emotional visit to the mortuary to pay her last respects to her late father.

The emotional scene was captured on video, which later went viral on a social media platform, TikTok.

The video, shared by @theofficialkimmie on TikTok, showed the young lady saluting her father's corpse and wiping away tears as his remains were placed in front of her.

She also removed her NYSC cap and placed it on her shoulder as a sign of respect and honour.

The NYSC member, identified as Ayadi Kikelomo, also shared a similar video on her own TikTok page, accompanied by an emotional note to her late father.

In her message, she expressed gratitude for her father's contributions to her life and wished she could have done more to make him proud.

She also recalled her father's affectionate expressions and wished he was alive to celebrate her achievements.

In her words:

“Thank you so much daddy. I know I couldn't even talk. Words could not express how much I'm grateful for your huge contribution in my life. At your last moment, you told me you love me for the first time without forcing you. You fathered multiple children plus your own 10 biological children being the last born and latest corper. I am grateful and I wish you could see your baby girt on her uniform. wish I could be celebrated more by you. I wish I could just hug you and kiss you by the cheek. I wish you could just come home and shout Omo NIa like you use to or shout OMO BABA E or Kelola.”

2. NYSC member pays tribute to late mum

A National Youth Service Corps member paid an emotional tribute to his late mother during his service year.

Daniel Alagor visited his mother's graveside, dressed in his full NYSC uniform, to honour her memory and celebrate her contribution to his life.

The emotional scene was captured on video by @realalagor on TikTok, and showed Alagor removing his cap as a sign of respect for his mother.

He then carefully took off his khaki jacket and cap, placing them on her grave.

With a salute, he paid his respects to the woman who made great sacrifices for his education.

He captioned the video:

“My mother invested her all in my education, entrusting me with boundless love, zeal, and passion. She endured immense pain and ridicule so I could graduate. I'm glad I didn't betray her faith. “I'm forever grateful for the struggles my mother faced to give me a chance at a better life. Her selflessness, perseverance, and unwavering support were remarkably profound. She fought tooth and nail to ensure I graduated, and today, I salute her resilience, fierce determination, and courage.”

3. NYSC member honours dad at graveside

A young Nigerian lady paid an emotional tribute to her late father, stirring emotions from netizens on social media.

The National Youth Service Corps member had chosen to honour her father's memory in a unique, special but emotional way.

In a video shared by @temidire6, the emotional scene showed the lady giving her late father a salute at his grave while in tears.

She reiterated that her strength and character was largely influenced by her father's love, emphasising her luck to have had him in her life.

The grieving lady remembered the memories they had shared and the values he instilled in her while he was still alive.

