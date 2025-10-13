A Nigerian barrister has expressed deep sorrow and pain about the tragic death of army doctor Lieutenant Samson Haruna

Lt Samson, who married in April, died after a domestic fire involving his wife at their residence on September 22

Mourning her friend's demise, the lawyer recounted the last conversation they had on September 5

Retyit Grace Dasar, a Nigerian lawyer, has paid tribute to her friend, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, who passed away from injuries he sustained in a domestic fire at his residence.

In a Facebook post, the barrister said she feels lost that he is no more, adding that she has been unable to find her peace ever since his demise.

A lawyer expresses deep sorrow over the death of Lieutenant Samson Haruna.

Barrister's last conversation with Lt Samson Haruna

According to Retyit, she and the army doctor spoke for the last time on September 5.

He had told her that he would try to make it back home for an uncle's wedding, and she had jokingly urged him to fulfil his promise by any means necessary.

Sadly, he returned home, but not alive. A part of her statement read:

"...Exactly a month ago on the 5th of September we spoke for the last time, you said how you were going to try to make it back home for Uncle Sheddys wedding and I jokingly said, by crook or by hook better come back.

"Less than a month later, you return but not the way anyone thought.

"The whole house reminds me of you and I am here grateful that I have work to keep me away from home just a little.

"Today we will sorrow because you were one of the most promising people I knew. I saw how hard you pushed, how hard you worked to be all you were and I will hold unto those things.

"Somehow I am grateful there are a few things to hold unto.

"Thank you for being my friend, my brother, my doctor. Thank you for pouring out love, for putting out smiles on all our faces..."

A lawyer expresses deep sadness about the death of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, who was her friend.

Samson Haruna: Lawyer friend's post moves people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Lt Samson Haruna's lawyer friend's post below:

Yongrat Nyam said:

"Kaii!!

"So sorry about your loss!

"May God comfort you and your family."

Magdee Levels said:

"It's well.

"God knows batter dear and may God almighty comfort you all and rest his soul in Jesus name Amen 🙏🙏🙏."

Shogok Daspan said:

"God we ask for your divine comfort and heal every heart. We are grateful for the time spent, the knowledge of Christ and resilience seen. It is well my dear."

Moses Agebe Moses said:

"Rest well classmate,rest well colleague,rest well soldier.

"I pray for solace and comfort to them that remain to mourn you."

Faithful Gimba said:

"Hmm...Never have I thought I would be here typing "RIP" because of your demise Dear Haruna.

"This is too sudden, unexpected and painful.

"May your soul rest in God's Bosom, till we meet.

"To you Dear Retyit Grace Dasar , please take heart and accept my deepest condolences."

Tisan Nelson Jesutoki Bonett said:

"Take heart. We are also pained. We know what it takes to get MBBS and go to the academy. It's a rigorous journey. Only to be cut down in this tragic manner. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and his family in these trying times."

Lt Samson Haruna's friend pens heartbreaking post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a friend of the late army officer Lieutenant Samson Haruna had released a heartbreaking statement on Facebook.

The lady mourned him on her Facebook page and posed important questions. She mentioned that he had just started writing a beautiful life story, referring to his marriage, but she doesn’t understand how it suddenly ended, as he is now gone.

In her post, she asked him what went wrong and what happened, seeking help in understanding the whole situation.

