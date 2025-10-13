A Nigerian woman shared how late Lt. Samson Haruna once advised her to seek peace and happiness in her troubled marriage, urging her to walk away if the issues could not be resolved

The woman, identified as Retyit Edmund, said she was heartbroken to learn of the officer’s death, describing it as painful irony that the man who guided her on escaping toxicity became a victim of it

Her emotional post attracted massive reactions from social media users who expressed sympathy and reflected on how even those who give the best advice can suffer in silence

A Nigerian woman has shared the marital advice she once received from the late military officer, Lt. Samson Haruna, after she went to him to complain about her toxic marriage.

She shared this on her social media page shortly after hearing about his death, which reportedly followed a disagreement with his wife.

Woman recounts late Lt. Haruna's advice

The woman expressed her pain, lamenting that despite the wise counsel she got from him, he was the one who eventually lost his life in what she described as a toxic marriage.

Her post has attracted massive attention, with many individuals flooding the comment section to share their thoughts.

According to the woman, identified as on Facebook, she once experienced toxicity in her marriage and was advised by Lt. Haruna on how to handle it.

She explained that the military officer told her that if the issues in her marriage were minor and could be resolved through dialogue, she should try to fix them but that her peace and happiness should always come first.

However, upon learning of his death, she took to social media to mourn him and express her heartbreak.

Speaking about the late officer, she wrote:

“Dr. Haruna, my friend, hmmm. You gave me advice to run away from a toxic marriage. You told me that if it is an issue I think we can resolve, then I should try and work on it. I need my peace and happiness. Now you’ve fallen a victim… marriage.”

She shared the Facebook post on Wednesday, October 8.

Her emotional post immediately caught the attention of many, drawing mixed reactions and heartfelt condolences from social media users.

Reactions as woman mourns late military officer

Adarighofua Esther said:

"Hmmmmm, young man. I cried for you. People have been commenting. Only God knows. God rest your beautiful soul in peace amen."

Margtet Albarka said:

"So hard to bear this pain my his gentle soul rest in peace."

Michaael Cecilla added:

"This is so sad may his soul rest in peace."

Tedman Golden stated:

"Marriage is not for any how persons that can not endure nonsense from any woman. listen me, a man with anger of a fool or hot temper is not legally qualified to have a wife and a man who can not endure nonsense from a woman is not qualified to live with a woman in the same roof. Finally, avoid every jealousy people in your life. cos a jealousy man or woman can just destroy you fastly to cool down his or her temper that's all so , avoid them."

Kesiye David wrote:

"A cruel twist of FATE, Like Jezebel & Elijah, Herodias and John the Baptist."

Grace Akaeze noted:

"Hmmmm tins dey happen sha,even if d marriage is not working y can't she walk away for peace to reign,young handsome man like dis wasted it's well ooo."

Funmilayo Gideon added:

"I just don't understand, marriage of five months, are you forced to married each other? nah wao. May his soul rest in peace."

Jemima Purity stresed:

"Please don't say what you don't know please me and you are not there when the thing happens na only God and them knows, please les just pray for God help in the marriage of nawa days."

Mkamburi Holiness noted:

"Kwani what's happening kwa kina ndoa?kama umechoka na kijana wa mwenyewe afadhali ujitoe kuliko kumfanyia kitendo kama hicho."

Mercy Annied shared:

"Men next time , when una buy fuel make una remember to buy fire extinguisher join , if not una go roast."

