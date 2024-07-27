A young Nigerian lady who missed her deceased father marched to his grave in her NYSC uniform

After saluting the man in the presence of her family members, the lady burst into tears to show she missed him

Many Nigerians who watched the lady's video got emotional and prayed that she would succeed greatly in life

A Nigerian lady who completed her compulsory one-year NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) made people emotional with the way she honoured her late dad.

She saluted his grave to show she appreciated everything the man did for her while she was alive.

The lady saluted her dad before bursting into tears. Photo source: @temidire6

Source: TikTok

NYSC lady saluted father's grave

The lady (@temidire6) said she was very lucky to have the man as her father when he was alive. According to her, her father's love shaped her into a great person.

After the daughter gave his grave some salutes in a video, she cried because she missed him.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vivian said:

"Only the fatherless understand the feelings."

Dr Musa Ay said:

"For those whose parents are still alive may God Almighty Keep them in health and sound mind. its will sis."

prettyRemy asked:

"Who else was crying too?"

Western said:

"My dad will see me succeed in life."

Sonia said:

"I lost mine when I was in SS1. I would have been in school if he's alive buh see me now struggling."

Big Michael said:

"Those that have privilege to go to university, may he or she that train you in school never die so they can enjoy every moment of your life after school."

ocombo goya said:

"We that is fatherless won't be helpless."

Okafor victor said:

"The blessings you just unlocked!!!"

Annie said:

"See me crying never got fatherly love thou but rest in peace."

El-abdul said:

"May your soul rest in peace my dear mum."

Another lady paid tribute to late parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a female corps member paying her respect and appreciating her deceased mum melted hearts online.

In the two-minute clip, the corps member stood before her mum's grave and gave her a brief NYSC salute.

Source: Legit.ng