A Nigerian woman who is a neighbor of late Nigerian army officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, has made a heartfelt request to the public following the announcement of his death.

The individual, identified as Emelda Gilbert Onah, took to her Facebook page to plead with people who have continued to speak about the officer’s passing.

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of the military personnel, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, who was allegedly set ablaze by his wife and later died from the injuries he sustained.

The report by the news platform also revealed further details surrounding the tragic incident.

Just days after the news of the officer’s death broke and tributes continued to pour in, a lady who happened to be his neighbor spoke up about the situation.

According to a post shared on her Facebook page, Emelda Gilbert Onah made a public plea, asking for just one thing.

She noted that people have continued to post about the officer’s death and tag her in related posts.

Emelda explained that the late officer was her friend and neighbor at the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Speaking about it, she wrote:

“Can everything about Haruna Samson stop popping up on my timeline? One of my very good neighbours and friends in UNIJOS. Please, I am still in denial. Make una just leave me and please stop tagging me. I really need to mourn in peace.”

She pleaded for space to grieve quietly, expressing how difficult the loss has been for her.

As news of the officer’s death continued to spread, many individuals took to social media to share their reactions.

Reactions as neighbor of late army officer speaks

Rahmat Bashir wrote:

"walahi and they are now posting even sensitive pictures,may his soul rest in peace its quite unfortunate."

Michael noted:

"When they say marry a forgiving partner you think say nah play?"

Emoh Adoga shared:

"She didn't smile in any of the picture. That says it all. If your spouse doesn't smile, run."

Immanuel Gemini wrote:

"If woman fit kill gallant soldier, then who am I? Na to avoid marriage for my mental well-being."

Anointed Johnson stated:

"Result of planning and preparing for a big wedding instead of planning and preparing for a good marriage."

Peter Seun said:

"Peter Obi got advise from a mad man, i wonder where this lady got her own advise from."

Sam Kalu wrote:

"Thank God say na the woman light fire for the man, if na the man do am the comment section for don full."

Sheet Wanton said:

"When you see some men refusing to get married don't ask why? Na one of them this."

Daniel Osabuohien said:

"If haruna give her belle b4 marriage she nor go get time to take dy check he phone , give them belle b4 marriage I advice all guys."

Crown Rain noted:

"Everybody is just busy talking about marriage marriage, to marry this to marry that, is it in only marriage this things happen? Even in relationship things like this happen, make una leave innocent marriage alone, men dey do the one Wey worst pass this one sef. Na person Wey fall into the wrong hand this one dey happen to. Make una invite the lady ask her the part of the story."

