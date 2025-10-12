A Nigerian lawyer relocated to the United Kingdom and started working as a caregiver in the country

A Nigerian lady got people talking after opening up about her pay as a care assistant in the United Kingdom.

The lady, who worked as a caregiver in the UK. mentioned how much she was being paid in an hour.

Nigerian Lawyer Who Works as Care Assistant in UK Mentions Amount She’s Paid: “Abeg Continue”

In a video by @gee87849 on TikTok, the lady said she was being paid N25,000 every hour.

She wrote in her video:

"Make I no take care of person wey dey pay me 25k hourly? Because I be lawyer? You dey whine me? If you reach your turn no do."

In another video, she said:

"Who I won explain give say I be lawyer for my country?"

Reactions trail lawyer's pay as UK caregiver

Toby

Bcos of wetin stranger go talk

prettymaryam❤️❤️

Make no body whine jare ,so far money is made,is just for a while

•Seraphine Quinn♏️👸

24 hours nah 600k 😂😂😂😭😭😭abeg continue

Kofi Capo

Ideally no lawyer will leave their home country where they are comfortably are to another country to follow a career their profession is better than !! There must be more to this

Lavie estbel

Most carer from Nigeria are doing their Master the sad thing is they would not get a job here with that Master

wiseman196305

My sister , it’s the currency exchange rate that’s making professionals to drop their skills and go for other options. By the time the Naira levels up with dollar/pound , nobody will like to be slaves in a foreign Land . Keep the hope alive

Okyeman Ba Kwame

Doing care job is because of the system. You need document to work and stay in the uk in the 5 years, and that's the shortest way you can get your document. Many people will leave after 5years.

NurseKC

Don’t worry there’s always a starting point. It’s bc of COS so it’s a phase and it will pass. But try new things and do not stick to care job. Try digital marketing, it pays. Me:nurse in Naija. Nurse practitioner and digital marketer-UK

Oana.Wanna.Study

From immigrant to immigrant. If you’re living in the UK with ILR and have access to public funding, this is your sign! Why not join a fully funded university course? You don’t pay anything upfront, no GCSEs or A Levels needed, and the timetable is flexible so you can work and study at the same time. 💪Is never too late! You are never too old!"

Nurse relocates to Canada as permanent resident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to Canada as a permanent resident.

Her viral video detailed her relocation experience, as she explained how she travelled with her man.

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

