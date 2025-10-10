Nigerian Student Who Does 6 Jobs Says She Never Gets Tired, People React: "Jack of All Trades"
- A hardworking Nigerian lady who has 'six jobs' has shared a video on TikTok introducing herself to her followers
- In the inspiring video, she mentioned all the jobs that she does and noted that she never feels tired of doing any of them
- Massive reactions trailed her video on the platform as social media users applauded her in the comments section
A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after showing off the six jobs that she perfoms simultaneously.
She shared the video on TikTok, which quickly caught the attention of netizens who came across it.
Lady shows off her 6 jobs
The lady, known on TikTok as @fine_ife, posted a clip showing herself performing each of her six jobs.
According to her, she is a full-time accounting student in her final year, a crotchet artist with her own brand, a lash technician, a crotchet tutor, a beader, and a content creator.
In her video, she emphasised her ability to multitask, stating that she doesn't feel tired despite juggling these six roles.
The clip was captioned as a "get to know me" video, as she invited viewers to join her on her journey.
In her words:
"I got 6 jobs. I don't get tired. Here is a get to know me video. Join me on this journey. A full time accounting student in her final year. A crotchet artist running a crotchet brand. A lash technician. A crotchet tutor. A beader. A content creator."
Reactions as lady shows off 6 jobs
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.
@Nana said:
"Go Girl proud of you , laziness wan kill me."
@Zerahp’s Hub said:
"That full time accounting student in final year na 7in1 job o cox I can relate, make person dey calculate transfer pricing make one customer dey misbehave."
Chinemerem said:
"May you meet a man of your heart desires that would build with you genuinely and love you the way you want. I’m proud of you stranger. Ommo I just wish I can see this type of videos on my fypppp than seeing gender war I’m so tired."
@mercy said:
"How do you balance everything especially studying accounting that is stressful."
@Xina said:
"Jack of all trades master of all. My own na to dey sleep sleep with 1500 in my opay. Laziness wan finish me."
@The Truth said:
"6 struggles of income actually. Other source of income is something others are running for you and you don't have to be there doing the work. It's better you focus on one you're doing yourself and generating more. Than struggling with others only to see you have less to save."
@flutterwhiz said:
"In summary focus on the one that currently makes you more money and in constant demand then build it first, when you now have plenty money you can pivot to the rest. It’s just an advice, jack of all trades is never a master of all."
@NeoJewelz said:
"This is so inspiring! im also a beader I would appreciate any support on my etsy website as im new and struggling to get sales and website views."
@Uche princess Favour said:
"Oh my goodness GO girllllll I'm really proud of you. I have no handwork just here working and earning monthly as a pharmacyy technician."
@socialmediamanager added:
"Commenting so you can quickly reach your target audience and get overwhelming orders so you can hire me as your social media manager."
@chlovey.ng said:
"Just started my little business page feels scary posting from 0, Even one kind comment or a single Like, can make a new creator like me, feel seen and encouraged to keep going."
@Tosin 777 added:
"After person don hustle six job get money government won come collect 20% he no go better for them."
See the post below:
UK-based lady mentions 8 jobs she did
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared an inspiring story about her growth after relocating to the United Kingdom for greener pastures.
In the trending post, she disclosed the number of jobs that she performed while waiting to land her desired role overseas.
Source: Legit.ng
