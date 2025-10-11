The suspects who were nabbed with cash of $6.1 million at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 in Lagos have finally been identified.

Recall that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Aviation Security (AVSEC) earlier intercepted and arrested two travellers who were on their way to board a flight.

According to Daily Trust, a reliable source at the Lagos airport identified the suspects as Yahaya Nasidi and Mahmud Nasidi. The suspects were caught during a routine check by an Aero Contractors flight in Abuja.

It was reported that Yahaya Nasidi and Mahmud Nasidi were found with multiple boxes full of undeclared U.S dollars.

