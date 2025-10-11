A Police Constable identified as Ukasha Muhammed (F/No 533164) has been allegedly gunned down by a soldier.

Sources reported that Muhammed was shot by a soldier attached to the Joint Military/Police Operation Safe Haven to maintain peace in Plateau, part of Bauchi and Kaduna states. It was alleged that they were involved in an argument with policemen at a checkpoint.

A police constable reportedly killed by a soldier / Photo Credit: @DHQNigeria, @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that a relative of the late constable, Rashida Muhammed, commented on the incident, describing it as unfortunate. She said it happened on Friday, October 10, at the popular Tudun Wadan Dan Iya, also known as Bayan Gari in Bauchi metropolis.

She explained that the place, which is used for social gatherings, has a police patrol stationed in the area.

Rashida explained that the argument started at about 9 pm when cars were stopped by the patrol team for searching, and those on motorcycles were questioned. According to her, one of the persons refused to cooperate at some point, and then obstructed the patrol team, which led to the process experiencing commotion.

Source: Legit.ng