A lady who was a friend of the officer, allegedly set ablaze by his wife, has emotionally mourned him online

She shared their last discussion and details about his final moments, mentioning how his house felt without him

What she said about him caught people’s attention, as many took to the comments to mourn him

A lady, Retyit Grace Dasar, emotionally mourned her friend, Samson Haruna, who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife.

It was reported that the couple had an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

Lt. Samson Haruna dies from burn injuries resulting from an altercation involving his wife. Photo: Facebook/Retyit Grace Dasar, TikTok/@rhetie0

Source: UGC

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

On her Facebook page, Retyit Grace Dasar mourned Haruna and shared their last conversation.

She said in her post:

“Haruna, everyone is a mes,s but I am more pained for mama who stayed by your side till your last breath. Exactly a month ago on the 5th of September we spoke for the last time, you said how you were going to try to make it back home for Uncle Sheddys wedding and I jokingly said, by crook or by hook better come back.

“Less than a month later, you return but not the way anyone thought. The whole house reminds me of you and I am here grateful that I have work to keep me away from home just a little.

“Today we will sorrow because you were one of the most promising people I knew. I saw how hard you pushed, how hard you worked to be all you were and I will hold unto those things.

“Somehow I am grateful there are a few things to hold unto. Thank you for being my friend, my brother, my doctor. Thank you for pouring out love, for putting out smiles on all our faces.

“I choose to remember you as happy, as kind, as resilient, as God fearing, as the one who poured out love, as the sunday school teacher with deep passion for his children and many more and not anything will change it. Till we meet again.”

Reactions as lady mourns Lt Samson Haruna

Moses Agebe Moses said:

"Rest well classmate,rest well colleague,rest well soldier. I pray for solace and comfort to them that remain to mourn you."

Vrengdang Dasar said:

"Hmmm Haruna you left us with lots of unanswered questions, rest in peace."

Jayms Fineskin Ahuoma said:

"Chai May God grant his entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable lost, it's heavy to absorb but God will see you and his family through. RIP Gallant."

Lt. Samson Haruna dies from burn injuries resulting from an altercation involving his wife. Photo: @rhetie0

Source: Facebook

In a related story, the last video of the couple posted by Mrs Haruna days before the tragic incident has surfaced.

Army shares how Lt Samson Haruna died

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Army confirmed that the incident between Haruna nd his wife occurred on September 22, 2025 and resulted in severe burns to the Lieutenant.

The statement added that the officer was immediately evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he received medical attention until his passing on October 6.

The Army expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and assured them that transparency and professionalism would guide the investigation.

Source: Legit.ng