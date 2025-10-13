Salihu Mohammed Aliyu, Assistant Head Teacher at LEA Primary School in Naharati, Abaji, has died unexpectedly in his sleep

The late educator was described as hale and hearty before retiring to bed, where he was later found unresponsive by his wife

His passing has drawn heartfelt condolences from the Nigeria Union of Teachers and the wider Abaji community

The Assistant Head Teacher of the Local Education Authority (LEA) primary school at Naharati Tsoho in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Salihu Mohammed Aliyu, has died in his sleep at his residence, according to family sources.

Alhaji Mohammed Dan Masani, elder brother to the deceased and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area, told our reporter on Saturday that his younger brother passed away around 12:32 am on Friday.

Abaji’s PDP chairman confirms sudden death of Salihu Mohammed Aliyu, a dedicated educator in the FCT’s Naharati community. Photo credit: RGB Stock/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

He explained that Salihu had been conversing with one of his wives in the bedroom parlour before retiring to bed, but tragically did not wake up.

“In fact, my late young brother was believed to be hale and hearty throughout that day,” Dan Masani said.

“He was meeting with one of his wives as they both sat at the parlour discussing until around 12:32 am when he retired to bed and couldn’t wake up again,” he added.

According to Dan Masani, it was the deceased’s wife who discovered his lifeless body after returning to check on him.

She immediately raised an alarm, prompting the family to rush him to the General Hospital, where doctors confirmed him dead.

Islamic burial and family condolences

The late educator was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites. He is survived by two wives and twelve children.

In a show of solidarity, Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Shafas, chairman of the FCT wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), visited the bereaved family in Naharati on Saturday. Shafas expressed deep sorrow over the sudden loss and offered prayers for the deceased’s soul.

He described Salihu Mohammed Aliyu as “a hardworking and committed class teacher” and prayed for Allah to grant the family the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The passing of Salihu has left a void in the local education community, where he was known for his dedication and service.

Nigeria Union of Teachers mourns Salihu Mohammed Aliyu, praising his commitment to primary education in Abaji Area Council. Photo credit: Analogu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Anambra teacher sentenced to 21 years in prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that a special court handling women and children-related matters has sentenced a teacher, Mrs Faith Nwoye to 21 years imprisonment for flogging a nine-year-old pupil to death in Anambra state.

The pupil, Master Henry Okonkwo, died in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Awka after the teacher him into a coma at the Landmark International School Mgbakwu, Awka north local government area of the state.

According to The Nation, Okonkwo was buried in his home town, Igbakwu in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the State. The Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, regretted that one of the state’s hopefuls died in a manner that could have been avoided.

Source: Legit.ng