A friend of late Lt. Samson Haruna revealed that he once got into a heated argument with the officer and his wife, Retyit Grace Dasar, at their home, expressing shock over the officer’s death

The revelation came days after the tragic death of Lt. Haruna, an incident that social media users continue to speculate about

Many individuals have reacted to the friend’s post, sharing their thoughts and emotions over the sad incident while reflecting on the tense moments he recalled witnessing between the officer and his wife

A Nigerian man, who is a friend of the late Lt. Samson Haruna, has revealed that he, the late army officer, and his wife, Retyit Grace Dasar, once got into an argument. He also disclosed where the incident took place.

He made the revelation in a post shared on his page, which has since attracted reactions from many individuals.

Friend speaks on argument with officer and wife

His statement comes days after the death of the military officer, an incident allegedly involving his wife. While no official report has confirmed her responsibility for his death, social media users continue to speculate about how the incident might have occurred.

The individual, who knows him personally and goes by the name Max on Facebook, mentioned that he once witnessed the late officer, Lt. Samson Haruna, and his wife, Retyit Grace Dasar, having an argument.

According to Max, he was shocked by the news of the officer’s death and shared his memory on his Facebook page, stating:

"All I'm remembering is one very interesting argument we had with Retyit Grace Dasar and you at their house ...now you're gone ke??!!!...Jesus Christ."

He noted that the argument he recalled between him, the late army officer, and his wife took place at their home.

As Max made the post, many individuals have flooded the comment section to share their thoughts about the tragic incident.

Reactions as friend recalls heated exchange

Wealthy Ochuwa added:

"I want to ask a question?... Hop you are not among the ladys he was cheating with...bcus if you are among the one...God will not forgive you oo...bcus nah cheating cus him untimely death...person don marry and you ladys refuse to stay away frm him."

Bomcy Kingston noted:

"Hmmm May he rest in peace.. Seeing all this kind words to him; so how does he turn to a woman beater all of a sudden, because this is one of d painful death hv come across online."

Amike Agbo said;

"Which state is this guy,I mean he is from which state,pls pardon me if m Rong."

Nyitamen Joy wrote:

"Kai this is so painful, a young man with bright future, take heart sister, and may God console mama kai."

Esther Ugnor stated:

"I really felt for the Mother of the Young Man!!! Ohhhh ....that pain only God can comforts this woman, ohhhhh......my prayers are with her,My God comforts this woman."

Lilian Machief shared:

"May your soul continue to rest in peace Sir. Accept my deepest condolences."

Comrades Masmobi shared:

"Am sorry ooh ! But is Haruna Samson different from the other Samson that got fired?"

Similar love Danjuma said:

"So painful in perfect peace with the Lord, take hard dear and may God continue to comfort the entire family in Jesus name Amen."

Neighbor of late Lt. Haruna pleads for peace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman who was a neighbor of the late army officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, has made a heartfelt plea to the public. Emelda Gilbert Onah revealed that people have continued to post about the officer’s death and tag her in related posts, making it difficult for her to grieve in peace.

She explained that she and Haruna once shared a close bond as neighbors and friends at the University of Jos, and the constant reminders on social media have made coming to terms with his death even harder.

