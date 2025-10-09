A Nigerian lady who once lived in the UK shared her story of moving back home and explained that before returning, she made some important choices that completely changed her life

She narrated how she decided to prepare well before relocating by saving as much as she could from her job in the UK, buying a car for easy movement, getting an apartment in Lagos

The lady encouraged Nigerians in the UK not to see returning home as a step backward but as a chance to build something new, advising them to plan carefully

A Nigerian lady has shared three important pieces of advice to Nigerians in the UK who plan on returning to Nigeria, as she explained how she relocated back years ago while mentioning the three key things she did that changed her life.

This was contained in a detailed post she made available on her page via a popular social media platform.

Nigerian lady shares 3 smart steps she took before leaving the UK. for illustration purposes. Photo source: Tiktok/@theruthaj, Getty Images/sankai

Source: Getty Images

Lady explains how she returned from the UK

The lady mentioned that she initially travelled to the UK some years back but later returned to Nigeria due to some challenges.

However, before moving back, she did three important things that transformed her life, urging others never to look down on Nigeria while also sharing advice for single individuals.

According to her post shared on her page, @theruthaj via TikTok, she narrated her story of getting an apartment, buying a car, and working hard to earn well before returning home.

She revealed that she had initially come to the UK years back for her master’s degree and eventually returned to Nigeria when her visa expired

Before leaving, she made certain life-changing decisions and listed the three major things she did that made a difference.

According to her TikTok video, she made sure to work really hard to save a substantial amount of money, explaining that she was determined to change her standard of living before relocating back to Nigeria.

Her statement in part:

"I japada to Nigeria in 2020 and here is my tip to anybody planning to do that in 2025. I'm going to be sharing with you guys what I did back then but I think the same thing still apply in some ways."

"I'm back in the UK now as a dependant, I'm a dependent."

"In the UK then, I came to do my masters, I was a single lady, my parents sponsored me to come and do my masters. There was no visa when I was done, there was no post study route."

"Healthcare wasn't as popular as it is right now, so obviously the only option for me was to go back to Nigeria."

Nigerian lady shares 3 tips she used before leaving the UK that helped her succeed. For illustration purposes. Photo credit: Getty Images/sankai

Source: Getty Images

She then listed the three major things she did before moving back:

"No. 1, I worked hard and saved a lot of money. I told myself I was not going back to Nigeria to continue living at the same level I left, so I wanted to elevate that as much as possible. The first thing I did was to save a lot of money."

"What did I use this money to do? No. 1, I got myself a car. Before I left Nigeria, I didn’t have a car, so I decided that if I’m going back, I must get one."

She shared that the second thing she did after moving back was changing her location from Ekiti State to Lagos State.

"No. 2, I got an apartment in Lagos and furnished it."

For the third step, she revealed that it made her grow because she went into an untapped business.

"No. 3, I started a business because I knew I needed a source of income. If there’s anything we know about Nigeria, it’s that salary alone will not do you anything."

"These are the three major things I did before I went back to Nigeria. What I’ll say is, don’t turn Nigeria into this evil thing in your mind when you’re relocating."

She revealed that she is now back in the UK as a dependent after meeting someone special and eventually getting married.

She also offered advice to single individuals, saying:

"Don’t make it like ‘I never want to go back,’ because if you ever find yourself in a situation where you have to return to Nigeria, good things will still happen."

"One of the good things that happened to me when I went back to Nigeria was meeting my husband."

"I went back to Nigeria as a single lady. Did you just hear me say I came back to the UK as a dependent? I literally met the love of my life, got married, and I had no plans of coming back to the UK. We were just living our best life in Nigeria until an opportunity came for us to return to the UK. If we ever have to go back to Nigeria again, it’s all good."

"If you’re going back to Nigeria, just try your best to increase the standard of living you had before you left home."

Her post also contained a note that summarized her message perfectly:

“Japada is not the end of your story. Stay lowkey and don’t overspend to show you have arrived. You will be fine.”

Reactions as lady shares things that changed her life

MD wrote:

"I spent 3 months in naija and blew £15k, I wanna go back to UK abeg."

ms_aray stressed:

"What kind of business can you start with 3m ?"

SENATOR AKIN shared:

"There’s a saying; if you find yourself on the wrong train the best thing you can do is to get down at the next stop otherwise the cost of your return becomes much higher."

lightskin-baddie noted:

"How much would you advise to save for a year roughly please?"

Marychibeautyempire stated:

"Make I just save up to 100 million I Dey go back."

Motenny added:

"You are so spot on. This is what I keep telling everyone who intends over staying their visa. Don’t try to stay in the UK illegally."

kendo wrote:

"WHEN YOU CAME FOR MASTER IN THE UK ,YOUR PLAN WAS TO GO BACK AFTER MASTER."

kwazies_camera_roll noted:.

"Well done. People still flourish in Nigeria. No need to overstay. Just plan well and yes save plenty money."

Ogee Content Creator said:

"Currently thinking about this, but I have four kids ages 14, 12, 10, and 6 man it is a lot for a family person. I have to make up my mind by the end of this year to decide on. Pray for me guys."

Toyin.tomatoee wrote:

"Exactly don’t spend money like you’re on holiday because before you know it will finish."

Missy shared:

"Lasgidi to the world oo. Yes I also did gifting business in Nigeria because I was into hand made leather bags that business is beautiful and I was also a 9-5 girly. Nigeria has a good channel for business if you have enough time and money to invest. Bless you."

Slimzy83837 stressed:

"Sometimes, going back to Nigeria is the best decision for your life💯 some people are just waisting there time over here honestly."

Jecinta|Food|Lifestyle noted:

"Block your ears from anyone wanting to make you feel ashamed, just focus on your goals and like Ruth said you’re not on holiday so don’t let anyone, not even family pressure you into unnecessary spending."

Toby Sandy pleaded:

"Advice me Big sis, I’m a fresh graduate, and just finished Nysc recently I’m kinda confused in life applying for jobs, writing some professional exams and I have a skill yet I feel I haven’t found myself yet."

Lady shares 3 things She misses most about Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom shared three major things she missed most about Nigeria, including the lively noise, local food, and sense of community she once took for granted.

In a TikTok video, she said life in the UK felt too quiet compared to the bustling streets of Yaba and Oyingbo, where market vendors shouted and generators hummed in the background. Her post stirred reactions from other Nigerians abroad, who also expressed nostalgia for home and the warmth of family life.

Source: Legit.ng